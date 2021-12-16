« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm  (Read 18681 times)

Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 07:25:18 pm
According to Neil Jones we didnt ask for the game to be called off and the rest of the players were negative after their tests.

We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:11 pm
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.

Thats the worry, I wouldnt be surprised if Jurgen said to play on Sunday even if we had a load out. Time will tell
I guess
"Mancs got a game called off, it's a disgrace, they should be forced to play!!!!!"

"We're playing our game, it's a disgrace, we should be allowed to cancel!!!!"

RAWK logic really is on another level sometimes.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:11 pm
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.
Theyre probably confident we can beat these Saudis, and dont want any unnecessary fixture pile up. Time will tell if thats the right decision.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:11 pm
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.

We are better off playing otherwise we will have a fixture pile-up.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:11 pm
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.

Difference between us and them is we cant really afford fixture postponements and a pile up down the road
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 07:25:18 pm
According to Neil Jones we didnt ask for the game to be called off and the rest of the players were negative after their tests.
not a chance the Spurs game goes ahead, I imagine we will get more positive tests in the next few days but even if we don't I can't see how Spurs can be ready for the fixture.

They need to bin things off for a couple of weeks and start again in January I think.

This may be the last game with a full stadium too for a while
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 07:25:50 pm
there's no way the AfCon can go ahead, would imagine the clubs refuse to release anyway and ignore FIFAs "ban" if the FAs try to enforce it

AFCON is definitely going to be called off now its just a matter of when it will be played I'm guessing next summer??
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 07:27:30 pm
Thats the worry, I wouldnt be surprised if Jurgen said to play on Sunday even if we had a load out. Time will tell
I guess

We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up when Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:29:12 pm
We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up with Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.
Exactly. Get the points on the board now and sit back as the rest have to play 3 games a week.
We've a massive amount of games coming up this season and I'm guessing that's one of the reasons we are playing tonight.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:27:55 pm
"Mancs got a game called off, it's a disgrace, they should be forced to play!!!!!"

"We're playing our game, it's a disgrace, we should be allowed to cancel!!!!"

RAWK logic really is on another level sometimes.
We didn't ask for it to be called off I believe, had we asked it would likely have been granted. I get what you are saying though but no need to bring it into every thread
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:30:18 pm
We've a massive amount of games coming up this season and I'm guessing that's one of the reasons we are playing tonight.

That and we're only missing 2 regular players - it's not like we're facing Man City with our U23s playing
Think its in our interest just to get this game played and won even with those players out.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:29:12 pm
We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up when Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.

Definitely agree we should be playing tonight. However, if we lost, say, another four of this starting eleven by Sunday, even tho I agree we dont want a fixture pile up, that would make us severely weakened. All hypothetical I know, but I dont think we can keep playing whatever. Need to find the right balance
Id rather play tonight, this side is good enough to beat Newcastle and its one less fixture later. Wouldnt mind a pause after this though Spurs, Boxing Day and Chelsea coming up
Missing Virgil and Fab, it's not the end of the world, more than enough to beat these fuckwits
There was an article out today about De Bruyne still feeling the effects of contracting Covid.  This is going to play a massive part in deciding who wins the league this year. 
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:28:00 pm
Theyre probably confident we can beat these Saudis, and dont want any unnecessary fixture pile up. Time will tell if thats the right decision.

Yeah play and get points on the board. No one was really expecting Jones to play. One of (but not both) of Virg or Fab may have been rested but even so, it should be a game well be ok without them. If it isnt then the rest of the excellent players weve still got out havent done their job.

Id quite like both for Spurs away but it does feel like games will get postponed after tonight one way or another.

Think we just need to stay focussed and get the job done tonight, worry about the rest later.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 07:24:43 pm
The second joke in a night someones stolen before me.

:D
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:22:13 pm
I think till now Konate needs a talker next to him, and that isn't Joel.

I'm sure he'll be ok though.

But Robbo is not exactly a quiet guy and Henderson talks/shouts the entire match.  When the stadiums were empty last year, you could hear Hendo loud and clear.   
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 07:28:04 pm
We are better off playing otherwise we will have a fixture pile-up.


Stop talking sense Jill, does not go down well around these here places.
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 07:31:48 pm
Definitely agree we should be playing tonight. However, if we lost, say, another four of this starting eleven by Sunday, even tho I agree we dont want a fixture pile up, that would make us severely weakened. All hypothetical I know, but I dont think we can keep playing whatever. Need to find the right balance
it probably depends on who else, if any, are missing. It's also a great time to play Spurs who will be almost in pre-season mode but I don't think Spurs will want to play that game even though there will potentially be 4 games needing to be rearranged for them
We dominated these last time at Anfield but ended with our dropping points. Need to score and score often.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:29:12 pm
We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up when Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.

Bingo.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:32:17 pm
Id rather play tonight, this side is good enough to beat Newcastle and its one less fixture later. Wouldnt mind a pause after this though Spurs, Boxing Day and Chelsea coming up
Yeah deffo
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 07:34:48 pm
it probably depends on who else, if any, are missing. It's also a great time to play Spurs who will be almost in pre-season mode but I don't think Spurs will want to play that game even though there will potentially be 4 games needing to be rearranged for them

Yeah, time will tell. If we get no more, then definitely play it. If we lose Salah, Mane, Matip and Henderson for example, we may not want too. Lets hope its a decision we dont have to make and no one else gets it
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 07:35:16 pm
We dominated these last time at Anfield but ended with our dropping points. Need to score and score often.


That was during our really really weird stretch - and with no fans.
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 07:35:16 pm
We dominated these last time at Anfield but ended with our dropping points. Need to score and score often.
at an empty Anfield, totally different to tonight
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 07:38:46 pm
Yeah, time will tell. If we get no more, then definitely play it. If we lose Salah, Mane, Matip and Henderson for example, we may not want too. Lets hope its a decision we dont have to make and no one else gets it
if those four go down we won't be playing but I think the decision will be taken out of our hands in any case
