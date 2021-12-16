Thanks for the OP Yorky. We do love playing an Eddie Howe side, and with the relative form of both teams I can see us dishing out a proper beating.



Personally, I've found every Geordie I've met to be sound. I spent my first few years after Uni working in the north east and managed to go to a few matches at St James Park/Sports Direct Arena, and the atmosphere was fantastic both in the ground and around the streets on matchday. There's no doubt some of their fans will have abandoned their principles, probably after being so fed up with the Ashley regime and willing to embrace anything new. But I've also no doubt a significant proportion of their fans feel uncomfortable about this new found wealth (and where it comes from), and will certainly have more of a conscience than the blue half of Manchester.



However, like you say - helping to accelerate the relegation of these could be very satisfying (not least as a statement to the owners), and I think it would be unprecedented in terms of such a rich club falling down a division so quickly. We are better than them in every single department - physically, mentally, tactically, and I think their defence is in for the hardest game of their season tonight, apart from the whooping we'll be giving them at their place in April.



I actually really like Eddie Howe and always had a soft spot for Bournemouth, but he's taken on a mammoth task there with such a big club, and with the added pressure of the resources that will be available in future (and how to use them).



Hopefully we rotate a few players or get a decent lead and bring players off after an hour. It'll be 4 or 5 nil to us, and for them it will be the Nightmare before Christmas.