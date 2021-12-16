« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm

b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,303
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:43:43 pm
Yes, but the original plan would have been to play Spurs three days after we both played our last game. Now they'll have two weeks off before they play us, having fresh legs might be more of an issue.
Spurs havent had a proper day of football in weeks...they'll have more of an issue of rust than anything else.

Anyways, this game has the same feel as Madrid in 2020. Be safe everyone.
Logged

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • Indefatigability
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:43:43 pm
Yes, but the original plan would have been to play Spurs three days after we both played our last game. Now they'll have two weeks off before they play us, having fresh legs might be more of an issue.
Maybe. However, if asked I reckon Klopp would prefer to be 'match fit' than what Conte's Spurs have faced over the past few weeks. If you include the Burnley snowed-off match they haven't played enough football of late. No rhythm.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,402
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:09:12 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:43:43 pm
Yes, but the original plan would have been to play Spurs three days after we both played our last game. Now they'll have two weeks off before they play us, having fresh legs might be more of an issue.

They wont have played in ages and in that time they will have been recovering from being ill. Its a bit mad how COVID enforced break is now seen as a nice relaxing chill session from some.

We spent the whole of last season saying how Mane had been affected by Covid but with other players i guess they are immune are they?
Logged

kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm
Based on the state of Newcastle, I will regard failure to win this match as the biggest upset in the history of the PL. In fact I will be disappointed with anything less than a 4-goal win, and after City banging in 7 last night I think we need it - a GD advantage can be worth a point both literally and psychologically late in the season.
Logged

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:27:54 pm
Thanks for the OP Yorky. We do love playing an Eddie Howe side, and with the relative form of both teams I can see us dishing out a proper beating.

Personally, I've found every Geordie I've met to be sound. I spent my first few years after Uni working in the north east and managed to go to a few matches at St James Park/Sports Direct Arena, and the atmosphere was fantastic both in the ground and around the streets on matchday. There's no doubt some of their fans will have abandoned their principles, probably after being so fed up with the Ashley regime and willing to embrace anything new. But I've also no doubt a significant proportion of their fans feel uncomfortable about this new found wealth (and where it comes from), and will certainly have more of a conscience than the blue half of Manchester.

However, like you say - helping to accelerate the relegation of these could be very satisfying (not least as a statement to the owners), and I think it would be unprecedented in terms of such a rich club falling down a division so quickly. We are better than them in every single department - physically, mentally, tactically, and I think their defence is in for the hardest game of their season tonight, apart from the whooping we'll be giving them at their place in April.

I actually really like Eddie Howe and always had a soft spot for Bournemouth, but he's taken on a mammoth task there with such a big club, and with the added pressure of the resources that will be available in future (and how to use them).

Hopefully we rotate a few players or get a decent lead and bring players off after an hour. It'll be 4 or 5 nil to us, and for them it will be the Nightmare before Christmas.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,159
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:38:08 pm
A universal feeling on here is that we're going to batter them. And we really should.

I just hope it doesn't turn out to be one of those frustrating games where we struggle to get that first goal and their goalie plays like a prime Lev Yashin.
Logged

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,147
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:27:54 pm
We do love playing an Eddie Howe side,

Pretty sure it may have been Eddie's last game against us for Bournemouth, he was asked in the post-match interview, what he had learned from the experience.

"I've learnt, I don't want to play Liverpool again anytime soon"

Welcome back Eddie lad :)
Logged

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,932
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:13:19 pm
Be good to get a cricket score tonight.

Important not to get too greedy though. So maybe the average score of an English cricketer rather than an Australian one.....
Logged

SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 810
  • Enjoy these times
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #168 on: Today at 04:14:33 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:13:19 pm
Be good to get a cricket score tonight.

Important not to get too greedy though. So maybe the average score of an English cricketer rather than an Australian one.....
I backed 7-0. Thats a decent average innings for the English batsmen in Australia
Logged
YNWA

Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #169 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm
Probably been mentioned but

DO NOT FORGET TO GET YOUR COVID PASS AND/OR A NEGATIVE TEST RESULT

.. otherwise you might not get in. Was on the radio before.

Logged
I like cats

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,064
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #170 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 04:16:05 pm
Probably been mentioned but

DO NOT FORGET TO GET YOUR COVID PASS AND/OR A NEGATIVE TEST RESULT

.. otherwise you might not get in. Was on the radio before.

I've got a letter of confirmation showing I've been double jabbed in case there are any spaces in the ground. Just saying like. :thumbup ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #171 on: Today at 04:21:05 pm
What channel is this on tonight?
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,402
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #172 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:21:05 pm
What channel is this on tonight?

BT
Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #173 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm
Hopefully our GD is around 10 clear of City at FT. ;D

"Fill your boots Lads"

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #174 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm
Should easily fucking batter them.
So Im going a nervy 2-1 when we should have been 4-0 up at half time.
Logged

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #175 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm
Logged

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #176 on: Today at 04:34:23 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:09:12 pm
They wont have played in ages and in that time they will have been recovering from being ill. Its a bit mad how COVID enforced break is now seen as a nice relaxing chill session from some.

We spent the whole of last season saying how Mane had been affected by Covid but with other players i guess they are immune are they?

I've said nothing of the kind. It's not as if they've all been ill, and they've been training normally for tonight's game which was only postponed due to cases at Leicester. They even wanted to play Rennes tonight if the PL had postponed their Leicester game earlier.

Not saying they're coming in prime condition, but the players who haven't been ill will have had a few days of training and will be well rested.

On the other hand, the weekend's games may well all get postponed, so we should probably go full throttle tonight.
Logged

Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #177 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:31:23 pm
Should easily fucking batter them.
So Im going a nervy 2-1 when we should have been 4-0 up at half time.

This is the way
Logged

Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,066
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #178 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm
ALSO


YOU NEED TO FILL IN YOUR COVID DECLARATION ONLINE BEFORE YOU TRAVEL

Logged
I like cats

dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,992
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #179 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:14:33 pm
I backed 7-0. Thats a decent average innings for the English batsmen in Australia
Be good if they could get to 7 for no wicket.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #180 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm
No point in rotating tonight given the uncertainty of any of our immediate fixtures following this one. Looking forward to seeing Bobby return, good game for him to kick off that rust.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #181 on: Today at 05:33:20 pm
Expecting a festive scoreline from this,for us.
Logged

88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #182 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm
Just win and worry about the score, ashes, Spurs' fitness levels and covid passports later..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,367
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #183 on: Today at 05:58:51 pm
Team will be

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,176
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #184 on: Today at 06:00:17 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:58:51 pm
Team will be

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

Is this confirmed? Where is Virgil?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,367
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #185 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:21:05 pm
What channel is this on tonight?

Number 5
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,367
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #186 on: Today at 06:03:24 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:00:17 pm
Is this confirmed? Where is Virgil?

Covid. Its from that site that nails the team everytime.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #187 on: Today at 06:04:17 pm
what site is that?
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,029
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #188 on: Today at 06:06:05 pm
If Virgil got covid then the game wouldn't be on tonight as the whole team would need to isolate.
Logged

Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #189 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm
Make a massive atmosphere of it if you have a ticket. I think the days of full stadiums arent to be taken for granted. The more the government dithers the bigger the headache theyll create for themselves in a couple of weeks time.

 Ill be happy with a 4-3: Barnes, Fowler, Collymore-esqe. But without conceding the 3!
Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Reply #190 on: Today at 06:07:49 pm
Perfect game to get some more minutes under Konate's belt.

Virgil gets a nice rest as well with the games coming thick and fast this month Covid situation permitting.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
