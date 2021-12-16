« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm

MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 am »

MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021.
KO 8pm


I used to like Newcastle United a little bit. Newcastle and West Ham. Partly I suppose because none of my mates ever supported them and that frees you up a bit and allows you to show some charity. But mainly it was because their fans seemed to live football in the way that we do as Liverpool supporters. In the age of terracing St Jamess (and Upton Park) were great places to go. You knew theyd be up for it and that the atmosphere would be hot. You sensed they cared that little bit more about football than other places. Neither ground was anything like Anfield of course, but they were a cut above Stamford Bridge and Maine Road and those other desolate mausoleums.

I still dont mind West Ham although I do have a good mate now who is a Hammer and therefore Im beginning to dislike them a bit too. You have to. But Newcastle is a wholly different matter. Theres nothing personal about my new-found contempt for this club. Its simply the fact that since the Premier League capitulated and stated, in black and white, that Mohammed bin Salman qualifies as fit and proper, Newcastle United are now owned by a bloody despotism. More importantly still, none of their supporters appears to care.

I was shocked by that. Call me naive and sentimental but I imagined that the socialist traditions of Tyneside actually meant something. I thought the Geordies might have shown a bit of solidarity for the underdog - or, failing that, a bit of respect for themselves. But the scenes that greeted the Saudi Arabian regimes purchase of their football club were ones of pure delirium. The clubs new owners operate one of the most oppressive political systems in the world. They kill dissenters and political critics with relish. They finance Islamist terrorism world-wide (including in this country). They possess medieval attitudes to marriage and sexuality and base their vicious laws on those attitudes. The Premier League executive committee has welcomed these thugs to Newcastle for the simple reason that they are weighed down with money. Thats the only thing that matters to those bastards.

Im in the school that would now want Newcastle relegated before Manchester United.  And Im just not very keen on Manchester United. 

Relegation has been a central part of the Newcastle experience of course. Its years since they won anything. In my lifetime I believe theyve only ever won the Fairs Cup (the predecessor of the UEFA Cup). On the few occasions theyve reached a domestic cup final in that time they tend to get royally thumped. We thumped them famously, in 1974. (By the way that Alec Lindsay goal was not offside).

This long and continuous record of failure is why their supporters are apparently now showing no objection about being commandeered by a dictatorship. They even state this themselves! Theyve suffered, they say, and therefore they feel morally obliged to take the bloody lucre. I dont know what system of ethics supports that conclusion, but its evidently a popular one in Newcastle. 

Thats the second reason why we need to destroy them on Thursday night. The first reason is clear. We need to grab these three points to maintain the pressure on the other oil-doped club at the top of the table.

Will we do it? Well, it would be a calamity if we didnt. Man for man Newcastle are at a severe disadvantage to Liverpool, even if we rest some of our best players in anticipation of the match against Tottenham (which may, or may not, happen). In addition we have Jurgen Klopp - a manager that the new Newcastle owner would dearly love to have as his own coach, but which could never, ever happen. Some people cannot be bought. So Eddie Howe against Klopp isnt just a moral mismatch. Its a tactical mismatch too.

This is a game we can expect Thiago to run. If that happens then we can also expect Trent and Mo to have a field day. An early goal from Liverpool ought to open the floodgates. Newcastle could then expect inundation.

Hopefully its the last time well see them at Anfield for a couple years. How enjoyable it would be if it were longer. Here, by way of homage to a club that has sold its soul, are the new words to their favourite song:

 
We got ourselves a new boss, they call him MBS
And all the Geordies I know think he is the best
The fellas fit and proper, some find that proper weird
But what the hell do we care, cause now we live in Riyadh

Ah me lads, the news has got us rowdy
Its time to get the swords out cos now were owned by Saudi
The gays are strung from lampposts, the lasses in seclusion 
Gannin along to Gallowgate, to see the execution.

He owns a million oil wells, the chap is filthy rich
And soon those million oil wells will be playing on our pitch
When journalists go missing we sing this from the Leazes
The boss has got his chainsaw out and cut the bloke to pieces.

Yes me lads, the river Tyne is foggy
And now the place belongs to the killer of Khashoggi
Its time to ditch our principles, theres no point acting bravely
Gannin along the Scotswood road, behind Amanda Staveley.

And when we get the chequebook out on the first day of New Year
Therell be Kylian Mbappe and Salah coming here
The shallow grave for Eddie, the throne for Jurgen Klopp
Cause once we start the spending we wont know how to stop.

It was down in southern Yemen we had a spot of trouble
And so we got our Air Force out and turned the place to rubble
The Houthis died in thousands, you should have seen their faces
But what the hell do we care, cos now were going places.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 am »
Let's roll over these.

Cause we're better.

Cause we're owned by someone better.

3-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:28:44 pm »
I hope we smash this vile sports wash everywhere.

Reds, please destroy them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:47:26 pm »
Time for some rotation with the Spurs game in mind, our 2nd string would still beat these they are woeful.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm »
Great opening post Yorky.

I'll be showing it to the Toon supporters in my family when I see them over Christmas. They're the richest club in the world you know. Hopefully I'll be sitting smugly with a nice glass of red toasting another Anfield beating for them.

Yes that 69 Fairs Cup win was the last thing they won. They qualified in 10th place due to the archaic 'one club, one city' rule. It meant Everton, Spurs & Arsenal who all finished above Newcastle missed out. Something to be said in those days for being the only club in town.

Aye, nothing wrong with Alec Lindsay's goal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:19:21 pm »
Thanks, nice opening post.

I will admit to briefly thinking that song was an actual Newcastle song for a moment!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:27:43 pm »
Surely a three nil win over this lot at Anfield would be generous to them?

They have no players of individual brilliance, like United; none of the team cohesion of West Ham, no fire in their belly, or even a decent game plan, as you might expect from Wolves or Aston Villa.

A disjointed, unbalanced team. Hope we smash them.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 12:47:26 pm
Time for some rotation with the Spurs game in mind, our 2nd string would still beat these they are woeful.
I take that back they are utterly hopeless. I think our under 18's will give them a tough game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:39:31 pm »
Newcastle are getting the run around from Leicester currently, losing 2-0.  :D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm »
Referee: Mike Dean.
Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Simon Hooper.
Assistant VAR: Peter Kirkup.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm »
Maybe Origi, Keita and Milner come in with Spurs in mind.

Would play Salah for this too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm by Nick110581 »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm »
I'm a bit worried about our league scoring woes.

Two games in a row with only 1 goal scored.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
I'm a bit worried about our league scoring woes.

Two games in a row with only 1 goal scored.....

Were still creating plenty, so Im not that worried. Cant win them all with a high score.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
Maybe Origi, Keita and Milner come in with Spurs in mind.

Would play Salah for this too.

The way Newcastle are right now you could put Milner on in place of Salah and he would likely bag a hat trick.  ;D
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:43:16 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
Were still creating plenty, so Im not that worried. Cant win them all with a high score.

Sorry that was a bit tongue in cheek.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:45:21 am
We got ourselves a new boss, they call him MBS
And all the Geordies I know think he is the best
The fellas fit and proper, some find that proper weird
But what the hell do we care, cause now we live in Riyadh

Ah me lads, the news has got us rowdy
Its time to get the swords out cos now were owned by Saudi
The gays are strung from lampposts, the lasses in seclusion 
Gannin along to Gallowgate, to see the execution.

He owns a million oil wells, the chap is filthy rich
And soon those million oil wells will be playing on our pitch
When journalists go missing we sing this from the Leazes
The boss has got his chainsaw out and cut the bloke to pieces.

Yes me lads, the river Tyne is foggy
And now the place belongs to the killer of Khashoggi
Its time to ditch our principles, theres no point acting bravely
Gannin along the Scotswood road, behind Amanda Staveley.

And when we get the chequebook out on the first day of New Year
Therell be Kylian Mbappe and Salah coming here
The shallow grave for Eddie, the throne for Jurgen Klopp
Cause once we start the spending we wont know how to stop.

It was down in southern Yemen we had a spot of trouble
And so we got our Air Force out and turned the place to rubble
The Houthis died in thousands, you should have seen their faces
But what the hell do we care, cos now were going places.


 :wellin
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:43:16 pm
Sorry that was a bit tongue in cheek.

Lol, well I fell for it hook, line, and sinker  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm »
Lovely fixture  could play our entire 2nd team and win 4-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm
Lovely fixture  could play our entire 2nd team and win 4-0

I admire your positivity but this kind of talk is just begging for a fuck up. Please stop it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm by stjohns »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm »
Hope we twat them properly, 4-0 or 5-0 with a Mo hat trick would be ideal  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:34:04 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm
I admire youre positivity but this kind of talk is just begging for a fuck up. Please stop it.

Its good that jacks thoughts have zero impact on what will actually happen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm »
This really should be a bit one sided and a handy win, but.........


Going 4-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:54:53 pm »
Strongest 11, put these to bed early, onto Spurs with the strongest side again

Is how it should go ...

The draws against these last season were so frustrating. Need to put that right this season with a double that does its part in sending these down.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:59:32 pm by disgraced cake »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:34:04 pm
Its good that jacks thoughts have zero impact on what will actually happen.

I have it on good authority that several of the first team come on here to check my posts . Big xg fans the lot of em
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm »
Top OP that. This lot sold themselves to the devil and their fans lapped it up.

Hopefully we give them a pasting to help them on their way to the Championship
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm
Top OP that.

Expect no less from Yokrkie.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm »
Excellent opener Yorky. Let's stuff this shower good and proper!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:05:35 am »
Well said Yorky

Quote from: kavah on October  8, 2021, 05:29:21 am
murderin', dismemberin' an' chemical castration
Gannin' alang the Scotswood Road with the Saudi-Geordie Nation ....

You have to laugh  ;D   :hally  :'(
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:11:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:14:43 pm
I'm a bit worried about our league scoring woes.

Two games in a row with only 1 goal scored.....

Whats important is the performances, especially as we still managed to win both. If we perform like that again, its unlikely that well struggle to score.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
I have it on good authority that several of the first team come on here to check my posts . Big xg fans the lot of em
Liverpool first team? Ideally it will be Newcastle first teamers who will read this and quit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:14:33 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:11:53 am
Whats important is the performances, especially as we still managed to win both. If we perform like that again, its unlikely that well struggle to score.
haha - oops - not sure why I was taken seriously! Sorry - I thought "league scoring woes ... and ... two whole games" was enough to signal it was jokingly stated.

sorry!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:20:46 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
I have it on good authority that several of the first team come on here to check my posts . Big xg fans the lot of em

What about xOVA?  ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:55:16 am »
Tsmikas should start Thursday. Rest Robbo for Spurs.
