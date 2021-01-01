Saying that the other side 'parked the bus' just because we sometimes struggled to break them down and only scored 1 is lazy analysis.



There were long periods where Villa just couldn't get out as we wouldn't let them - that's not parking the bus, that's being hemmed in by a brilliant team. When they tried to play it out, we pressed them and won it back. When they tried to go long, Virgil, Matip or Fabinho were there to win the ball and start another attack. When they tried vertical passes, Thiago or Fabinho had already cut off the passing lanes. The ball always seemed to drop to a red shirt whether it was a first or second ball, a desperate clearance, or an attempt to bypass our press.



People who think that game is a sign of Gerrards tactics or how most teams setup up against us are doing a huge disservice to just how good we are at suffocating the opposition. It's like when pundits say the other team played badly, without realising how much we contributed to their performance by forcing mistakes and never giving them a moments rest.



Lower teams have to cut their cloth accordingly, and those that try to play more expansive football don't last long in the league - Bournemouth were a great example of a side who played good, honest football but were ultimately relegated. Norwich are another.



I think the true 'bus parkers' are teams like Mourinho's (and Simeone's at times), that have the resources and talent but actively choose to stifle and disrupt via a battle of attrition, rather than win the game through simply being the better team.