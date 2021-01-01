« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66  (Read 9867 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,844
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm
The Celtic youth team?

It doesnt matter. They were amazing! They are also already amazing against Brentford on Tuesday.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:54:46 pm
Cant stand Beglin.
Spouts shit most of the time. The rest of the time he says nothing

Been trying to get him added to the worst pundit voting thread to no avail. Talks absolute wham about us
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
Gerrard calling our penalty a free-kick to them, top fishing there, Stevie!  Mings tried to use his strength to run Mo off the ball but - news to him and nobody else - Mo is as strong as any central defender going and has far better balance than any of them.

I was expecting a tougher game but we controlled that incredibly well.  The only nervy moments we had at the back were self-inflicted with Ali having one of those games where a mistake gets compounded by more mistakes.  I'm very happy for him though that he's walked off with a clean sheet despite it!  The back four were all right on it in all aspects of their play; defended well, Robbo running Cash into the ground, Trent's link up play, Matip's marauding runs and Virgil's pin-point diagonal balls.

Bring on the tyrants on Thursday!
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm »
I honestly think we will struggle without Mo and Mane.

What would be our line up without Mo, Mane and Kieta? Essentially we have lost our speedsters to AFCON.

Hendo, Thiago, Fab

Diogo, Bob, Divock

OR

Hendo, Bob, Ox, Fab

Diogo, Divock


Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,844
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm
Gerrard calling our penalty a free-kick to them, top fishing there, Stevie!  Mings tried to use his strength to run Mo off the ball but - news to him and nobody else - Mo is as strong as any central defender going and has far better balance than any of them.

I was expecting a tougher game but we controlled that incredibly well.  The only nervy moments we had at the back were self-inflicted with Ali having one of those games where a mistake gets compounded by more mistakes.  I'm very happy for him though that he's walked off with a clean sheet despite it!  The back four were all right on it in all aspects of their play; defended well, Robbo running Cash into the ground, Trent's link up play, Matip's marauding runs and Virgil's pin-point diagonal balls.

Bring on the tyrants on Thursday!

Yea thats straight comedy by Gerrard to claim SALAH fouled Mings.

Probably best to just say I havent seen a replay yet - like Wenger used to do.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,581
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:12:45 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
I honestly think we will struggle without Mo and Mane.

What would be our line up without Mo, Mane and Kieta? Essentially we have lost our speedsters to AFCON.

Hendo, Thiago, Fab

Diogo, Bob, Divock

OR

Hendo, Bob, Ox, Fab

Diogo, Divock



Anyone would struggle with 9 men on the pitch mate! ;)

Anyway, think we all know we'll struggle, including Jurgen. It's just a fact.
First, we need to make sure we win all our games before then and secondly, that we can at least get Origi and Minamino up to speed, which I think Jurgen's been doing lately. They won't be pulling up many trees, but they're better than nothing. Thirdly, with Thiago/Hendo/Fab behind them, we stand a chance.

4th- hopefully Firmino can also play a part. 5th- Jota's just Jota so he's okay. 6th- we need to make good use of Tsimikas since he's deliveries will boost our attacks. "Every little helps". 7- our defense has clicked at the right time so we'll at least be able to lock the gate and throw away the key.
We've got groundwork to lay, but it's things we can do.
We're going to have to work smart for our meal, but that's what makes it interesting and exciting. The only thing that will spoil it all will be all the moaning over all of Liverpool-dom. I can't stand it!

Looking forward to January! I've missed the unpredictable. I can't wait to see how we going to handle this and what this team's going to be without M&M. This current team's never been without them, so I'm licking my lips at the prospect of seeing how we respond.
One thing's for sure- it's gunna be "hairy"! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:06 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:23:46 am »
Professional performance, 3 points, clean sheet and onto the next game. Nice reception for Stevie and I hope he has a great rest of the season.

We could've had 3 or 4 in the end, but great to see Mo get his goal and continue his brilliant form. That's 20 penalties in a row we've converted now, dating back to 2017.

The timewasting and feigned injuries from Villa were a joke today, and it's about time they were addressed with swift punishments. With so much technology available at Stockley Park, it'd be easy to monitor.

While they're at it, the league should look at a rule change to stop those staggered run-ups on penalties we see from other teams - those need to be fucked off right now. It's basically cheating, and there were 3 in the Chelsea game alone (Raphina and Jorginho). Ronaldo does it too sometimes, and Fernandez was notorious for making the keeper dive before striking it into an empty net. Just run up and strike the ball like Mo does and like Gerrard did, you cheating pricks. It just needs a simple change to say 'penalty kicks will be taken using a continuous run-up to the ball', and then they just disallow any where the penalty taker breaks his run to commit the keeper.

The game has moved forward in so many ways, but there's still so much wrong with how teams can get away with shithouse tactics.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:33 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:32:54 am »
+ The Guardian, "Salah's penalty downs Villa as Liverpool deny Gerrard a happy Anfield return"

"There was certainly contact from Alisson on Danny Ings and, if you follow it, there is a two-hand shove on Ollie Watkins (from Trent Alexander-Arnold)," said the Villa manager.

"We thought that deserved the referee and VAR taking another look but it looked like they wanted to move on quickly. Ultimately we have lost the game to the other pen which we felt was a foul first on Tyrone (Mings)."

"It feels harsh but penalty box to penalty box Liverpool were better than us. The plan was to try to take it to the latter stages and then get more of our attacking players on."

-- Steven Gerrard --
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 05:36:05 pm
Tremendous result considering we were playing a team of good players parking the bus in partnership with a referee giving them everything a bus parking team needs

Not the greatest job interview Id suggest for Stevie. More and more it seems thats closer to his preferred style and thats not going to mix well here.
I thought he was shite first half but he denied them a stonewall penalty, so Id say ultimately he screwed them over.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:30:02 am »
It wasn't a penalty though. Alisson got his hand to the ball.
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:02:25 am »
And Ings pushed Matip first.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,553
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:13:51 am »
that was a 1-0 mauling til around 70 mins, some superb play without that clear cut chance and just not falling right here or there and, to be fair, some great last ditch defending

villa did well with their game plan (time wasting from the beginning was a bit pussy tho) but ultimately conceeded and if i was a villa fan im not sure i'd be happy with that, they have a good enough team to give it a go so i'd feel frustrated that they didn't - yet again, you could point to our breakaways once they did give it a go and we should have had another couple of goals off of them, so arguably their gameplan was the correct one

ail had a weird game, head not quite in the game sort of thing it seemed, an anomally for him

as regards the pen - you dont even need to see a replay, just look at mings, as soon as i saw mings walking away with full acceptance i knew it had to be a pen

one of my favourite moments was our press at 90 mins, i fucking loved it

stevie had a mare on his view of our pen, tho his reply to owen about coming back to anfield was funny as fuck
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:11 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • Rarely rattled
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:48:06 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
I honestly think we will struggle without Mo and Mane.

What would be our line up without Mo, Mane and Kieta? Essentially we have lost our speedsters to AFCON.

Hendo, Thiago, Fab

Diogo, Bob, Divock

OR

Hendo, Bob, Ox, Fab

Diogo, Divock

So, two of the hottest running goal scorers in the league and a guy who has proven himself to be top class over the last five years up front. Yep, time to shit the bed. ;D

We will adapt and we will win.
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,945
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:43:49 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:12:45 am

We've got groundwork to lay, but it's things we can do.
We're going to have to work smart for our meal, but that's what makes it interesting and exciting. The only thing that will spoil it all will be all the moaning over all of Liverpool-dom. I can't stand it!
Yep. It's going to be a moanathon for the ages. Many are practising already, getting up to speed, just as Klopp is getting Taki and Divock up to speed...



Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:20:13 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 02:48:06 am
So, two of the hottest running goal scorers in the league and a guy who has proven himself to be top class over the last five years up front. Yep, time to shit the bed. ;D

We will adapt and we will win.
Does make a serious discussion point, don't you think?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:51:22 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:30:02 am
It wasn't a penalty though. Alisson got his hand to the ball.

Yes he got the ball. 100%.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,317
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:08:40 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:30:02 am
It wasn't a penalty though. Alisson got his hand to the ball.
Only seen it in the ground and it was right infront of me. Me and the folk I sit next to were absolutely convinced, he definitely got a touch on his leg.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:10:52 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:51:22 am
Yes he got the ball. 100%.

He did. Its not even a talking point. Gerrard would do well to steer away from salty takes like that going forward. Its not a good look and gives off Pulis style vibes. His team defended well for an hour, but deserved nothing.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:27:25 am »
Saying that the other side 'parked the bus' just because we sometimes struggled to break them down and only scored 1 is lazy analysis.

There were long periods where Villa just couldn't get out as we wouldn't let them - that's not parking the bus, that's being hemmed in by a brilliant team. When they tried to play it out, we pressed them and won it back. When they tried to go long, Virgil, Matip or Fabinho were there to win the ball and start another attack. When they tried vertical passes, Thiago or Fabinho had already cut off the passing lanes. The ball always seemed to drop to a red shirt whether it was a first or second ball, a desperate clearance, or an attempt to bypass our press.

People who think that game is a sign of Gerrards tactics or how most teams setup up against us are doing a huge disservice to just how good we are at suffocating the opposition. It's like when pundits say the other team played badly, without realising how much we contributed to their performance by forcing mistakes and never giving them a moments rest.

Lower teams have to cut their cloth accordingly, and those that try to play more expansive football don't last long in the league - Bournemouth were a great example of a side who played good, honest football but were ultimately relegated. Norwich are another.

I think the true 'bus parkers' are teams like Mourinho's (and Simeone's at times), that have the resources and talent but actively choose to stifle and disrupt via a battle of attrition, rather than win the game through simply being the better team.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:56 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 