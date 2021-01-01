« previous next »
TepidT2O

PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« on: Today at 02:05:49 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December  8, 2021, 08:19:01 pm


The return of the Prodigal Son. Sooner than we probably anticipated Steven Gerrard is back in the dug out at Anfield this weekend as he brings Aston Villa to town.

While Im sure hell get a great reception both before and after the match itself, hopefully our players will avoid all the hoopla that surrounds his return, and send him back to the Midlands with very little to celebrate.

Theyve managed a three wins out of four games since Gerrards arrival with the only defeat being to our main rivals Man City, so Villa have certainly received a boost from the change of manager. Itll be interesting where it goes from here, but they are in a better place than they were.

Having said that, this is the biggest test they have faced so far, and despite Gerrards knowledge of Anfield our current squad is more than capable of dampening their spirits and then some.

Outside of long term injuries to Elliott, Firmino and Curtis Jones, we should have the rest of our first team squad available for selection and with the majority having rested since Wolves Im anticipating a full strength line up.

Last weeks win was one of those that potential Champions gain through sheer will and never giving up until the final whistle. Id like to think back at Anfield well be closer to one of our less tense free scoring victories, but I think Gerrard knows his tactics and can make life difficult for us, so it could ultimately be somewhere in between the two.

We know how important this month is and weve made a great start and with two home games next we need to keep up our winning ways and ensure there no let up in the pressure at the top of the table.

On a final note - Its also our first home game since the passing of another of our great midfielders. Having died after a long and brave fight with Parkinsons disease there will be a tribute before the start to the mighty Ray Kennedy. You can certainly make a case that there arent many better to have played in our midfield than Ray, with Stevie being one of the few in the argument, yes he really was that good.
RIP Ray, Im sure youll get a fine and fitting send off from our crowd.

COME ON RED MEN!

TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:12:05 pm »
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm »
0 were off, the reds attack the anfield  road end inthe first half
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
2 nice break by the reds.  Cross from TAA is cleared, but lots of pressure
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
4 my stream cut out so its still 0-0 who knows what happened?

Robbo with the entire pitch to run into but Thiagos pass cant quite find him.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
6 corner to the reds, a cross by Hendo is headed behind.

The corner has to be retaken as it was outside the quadrant.

Matip heads weakly and Vila clear
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:37 pm »
9 Robbo has loads of space to run into here, but passes too often arent finding him
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:13:04 pm »
We are amazing to watch.

No goal yet but Villa are just about hanging on for now
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
12 my stream down again


Pass come cross into the centre for mane but its blocked

Free kick to Vila on the edge of our area, doesn't deal with Watkins very well.  Booked too.

Its on the left of the area, a short corner

Driven into the side netting 
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:18:38 pm »
16 crowd want a free kick on Mane, but its offside before hand

Cross by TAA, Robbo heads it at the back post and the keeper saves down to his left.  Chance that
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
17 Chamberlin spreads it wide to Robbo, he crosses instead of shooting!

TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:20:42 pm »
18 Mane plays a one two with Mane in the area, but its gathered by the keeper.  Loads of space for Robertson again here.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm »
19 the reds pinch the ball, Chamberlin shoots just over form the edge of the area.  A yellow for Villa for a foul in the build up.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
22 starting to warm up, but no big chances yet

Dangerous low cross by Villa into the area and we do well to tidy up.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:25:11 pm »
Over to Jill
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm »
24 Free kick for Liverpool, Trent puts the ball in Villa initially clear. It's then put back in but the header is saved by the goalie.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
25 A great move between Mane and Robbo results in Robbo going down. It has gone to VAR to judge we await the decision. Surprise, surprise turned down
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
That was a superb pass from Trent leading up to that - outside of the foot, turning defence into attack.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
27 Liverpool players are fuming with Atwell as Villa players handles the ball but they still get a corner. We clear.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm »
28 Robbo appealing for another penalty after going down, but offside had already been called. We are not getting any decision. Klopp is not happy.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
29 It's all happening, Villa break Alisson slips and is out of position but Matip puts a great block in to save his blushes.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:32:29 pm »
Frenetic is the word! Can Villa keep their concentration?

32 minutes have flown by.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
31 A succession of corner as Robbo puts another ball back in the last one results in a foul and its a goal kick to Villa.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
32 Mane is fouled he has a arm around him, but somehow the free kick goes to Villa. It's getting mad this.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:36:10 pm »
34 You sense we need the opening goal and Villa will slip. We are getting endless corners and so far they are blocking everything. We just need to keep our patience, it will come.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
36 Another lovely move with Mane beating his man, but again its cleared for a corner. The ball goes in hits Mane and goes out, Sadio is so frustrated.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm »
Some lovely balls being pinged around by Van Dijk during this game.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:40:25 pm »
38 They are holding on Villa at the moment. Another lovely move by Mane, but his back heel doesn't quite find Mo. Then we have an other move which goes out for a corner but isn't given.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm »
The lads will be disappointed not to have scored at least a goal in this half - we have absolutely dominated them.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm »
40 I am not sure what Ali is doing there, he seemed to dawdle instead of getting the ball away. We get away with it anyway.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
Little bit of hesitation between Trent and Ali - fortunately nothing comes of it.
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
42 We've had 63% possession and are dominating the game. We just can't get that final bit of play but I'm sure it will come.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Villa
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Got to love those mazy Matip runs :lmao

Villa didn't quite know what to make of it
