Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details

Craig S

Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
December 10, 2021, 05:24:13 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/leicester-city-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday December 28.

Location: King Power Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm GMT

Allocation: 3,305

Disabled allocation: 17 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Young adult (18-21): £27
Juniors (Under 18): £18
Children under the age of two are not allowed entry.

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Coach travel

As announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to King Power Stadium, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat in support of the clubs LFC Operation Christmas Magic campaign, which is raising vital funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.

Subject to availability, supporters that are eligible to purchase a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket. Alternatively, they can book after a match ticket has been purchased here.

Fans can donate directly to the North Liverpool Foodbank by simply texting FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5 or by visiting www.standrewslive.org.uk/donate.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

First sale: 3 or more games, from 8.15am until 12.45pm on Tuesday December 14.

First sale status: guaranteed  one per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 2 or more games, from 1pm until 1.45pm on Tuesday December 14.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 1 or more games, from 2pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday December 14.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: ALL season ticket holders, from 3pm on Tuesday December 14.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking. A queue will be in place during this sale.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Supporters attending this away fixture must be able to provide COVID-19 status. More information on COVID-19 protocols to follow.                                         

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.             

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
redgriffin73

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #1 on: December 10, 2021, 08:15:09 pm
Wonder how away games will work for the Covid passports.
redman1974

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #2 on: December 10, 2021, 08:43:59 pm
Same day and times for Leicester and Chelsea away sales !!!   Never seen them do this before
Birdontheshirt

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #3 on: December 10, 2021, 10:01:36 pm
Quote from: redman1974 on December 10, 2021, 08:43:59 pm
Same day and times for Leicester and Chelsea away sales !!!   Never seen them do this before
Yes - not usual at all. Wondered whether it is intentional or accidental.
It's beginning to look a lot like Thomas

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #4 on: December 11, 2021, 07:28:53 am
A game I always look at and dream of it going to members. Which it clearly never will.
sambhi92

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
Quote from: Thomas on December 11, 2021, 07:28:53 am
A game I always look at and dream of it going to members. Which it clearly never will.

Really feel like they should've done it this season as the credits dont count anyways so why not just give us members a chance.
Shanklygates

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm
Hadn't seen this  or Chelsea. Like the cheap coach though
MKB

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:26:07 am
Oddly, the ticket confirmation email says that this match kicks off at 19:45, yet all previous communication has said 20:00.
VVM

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:18:36 am
If this doesn't drop to all members, and we can probably assume it won't, then no premier league game ever will again right? It's 100% now a closed shop.
upthereds95

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:21:06 am
Are tickets bought in this sale paper tickets or phone ones?
sambhi92

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:37:24 am
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:18:36 am
If this doesn't drop to all members, and we can probably assume it won't, then no premier league game ever will again right? It's 100% now a closed shop.

It wont drop to all members, dont get your hopes up!  :'(
ABJ

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:39:32 am
Another cut and paste job on the ticket sales page, both Leicester and Chelsea showing the same concession prices even though kids tickets for Leicester are cheaper...oh and the disabled bays for Leicester are showing as SL1, SL2 and SL3...which are Chelsea's.

Great work.
stuartheal

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm
Think this may drop to members given the covid concerns
scouser102002

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:58:54 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 09:18:36 am
If this doesn't drop to all members, and we can probably assume it won't, then no premier league game ever will again right? It's 100% now a closed shop.

Blackburn.
Shaneee.

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm
How many tickets left at the minute?
scouser102002

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm
Would love it to go to members but it wont unfortunately.

But, I live in hope
Fazak_Red

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 01:07:58 pm
How many tickets left at the minute?

Theres still enough left for it to drop further, but wont get to all members.
PaulKS

Re: Leicester City v Liverpool: Away ticket details
Reply #17 on: Today at 02:09:11 pm
No chance this will go to all members

Anyone remember the last one that did? Must've surely been Blackburn/Wigan?
