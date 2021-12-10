https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/leicester-city-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday December 28.
Location: King Power Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm GMT
Allocation: 3,305
Disabled allocation: 17 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices
Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Young adult (18-21): £27
Juniors (Under 18): £18
Children under the age of two are not allowed entry.
Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Coach travel
As announced here, the club will provide free coaches to supporters travelling to King Power Stadium, with fans being asked to pay a £5 fee per seat in support of the clubs LFC Operation Christmas Magic campaign, which is raising vital funds for the North Liverpool Foodbank.
Subject to availability, supporters that are eligible to purchase a match ticket can choose to book a seat on the coach when purchasing their ticket. Alternatively, they can book after a match ticket has been purchased here.
Fans can donate directly to the North Liverpool Foodbank by simply texting FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5 or by visiting www.standrewslive.org.uk/donate
.
Tickets sales notes
Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.
Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.
First sale: 3 or more games, from 8.15am until 12.45pm on Tuesday December 14.
First sale status: guaranteed one per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 2 or more games, from 1pm until 1.45pm on Tuesday December 14.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 1 or more games, from 2pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday December 14.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: ALL season ticket holders, from 3pm on Tuesday December 14.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking. A queue will be in place during this sale.
Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes
Supporters attending this away fixture must be able to provide COVID-19 status. More information on COVID-19 protocols to follow.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket credits
As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.