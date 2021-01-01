« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)  (Read 16689 times)

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,479
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 06:38:38 pm
They certainly make us smile.

Better at clean teeth than clean sheets.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 06:31:22 pm
that Gordon kid, he's never scored a goal right? Supposed to be the next big hope aint he, mini Rooney or whatever mini Sharp

He's not up to much but Palace decided to give him the freedom of the park when he came on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:37:34 pm
Between James Rodriguez, Digne and now Richarlison, it feels like Rafa is trying to purge the team of it's toxic personalities, which is one of the many things Everton desperately need right now.

Naturally the Ev fans don't like that.

Houllier did this at Liverpool, but he wasn't daft enough to do it overnight.

The problem is he's burning his bridges with their most creative players. He's just about got away with it so far because Gray and Townsend have come in for him and banged goals in to at least win them a few games. It relies on 1) Moshiri giving him proper backing in the transfer market to bring his own men and 2) the fans giving him a chance. Neither have happened.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,375
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 06:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm
Rafa might have balls of steel but he needs his best players behind him if he's going to get them back up the league and keep his job. He's already burned his bridges with Digne and that gobshite Richarlison won't be happy after that.

He was rubbish, therefore the manager has every right to make changes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 06:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm
The Shite would be in even deeper shit if Arsenal hadn't rolled over for them recently.

Gotcha!
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:12:07 pm
Same was said for City and they are in with a good chance of winning their 4th league in 5 years. Money tells in the end.

I expect the Toon to eventually compete. I don't expect them to dominate. Unless it's the Northumberland Senior Cup - they might do ok in that.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,017
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm
Houllier did this at Liverpool, but he wasn't daft enough to do it overnight.

The problem is he's burning his bridges with their most creative players. He's just about got away with it so far because Gray and Townsend have come in for him and banged goals in to at least win them a few games. It relies on 1) Moshiri giving him proper backing in the transfer market to bring his own men and 2) the fans giving him a chance. Neither have happened.

Rafa doesn't have the kind of time Houllier was afforded. Whether Everton realise it or not, what Rafa is doing is for their own good. The only question is whether his successor will build on it, or go back to pandering to the Blunatics.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,972
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:23:56 pm
Rafa doesn't have the kind of time Houllier was afforded. Whether Everton realise it or not, what Rafa is doing is for their own good. The only question is whether his successor will build on it, or go back to pandering to the Blunatics.

Give it to big dunc
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:29:04 pm
Give it to big dunc

Thats the wish of every Liverpool fan.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 07:42:59 pm »
3 Bizarre moments only Everton can manage to conjure

1) Gray trying to lob it to his team-mate backwards inside their own box when they had only just survived an attack, resulting in goal conceded.

2) Gordon when clean through and having their striker free in the middle at 2-1, failing to square it and somehow the ball not dropping to any Everton player in the rebound.

3) Coleman trying to kick the ball upfield and through a Palace player towards the end, only for them to give the ball and a goal away.

Incredible and funny at the same time!
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,446
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:42:59 pm
3 Bizarre moments only Everton can manage to conjure

1) Gray trying to lob it to his team-mate backwards inside their own box when they had only just survived an attack, resulting in goal conceded.

2) Gordon when clean through and having their striker free in the middle at 2-1, failing to square it and somehow the ball not dropping to any Everton player in the rebound.

3) Coleman trying to kick the ball upfield and through a Palace player towards the end, only for them to give the ball and a goal away.

Incredible and funny at the same time!

Number 3 was funny and well deserved. Laughed into my beer.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm
Houllier did this at Liverpool, but he wasn't daft enough to do it overnight.

As I remember it, Houllier got rid a lot of players he didn't rate pretty much immediately.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,017
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 07:53:51 pm »
Need that Coleman cock up in gif form please.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm
As I remember it, Houllier got rid a lot of players he didn't rate pretty much immediately.

Got rid of Ince at the end of his first season and he saw him as a chief bad apple.

Fowler was another one, rightly or wrongly, he had issues with and he was no longer the player he was after the injuries. He never dared to get him out at that point, still being a fan's favourite. Owen was the main man by then and Heskey signed as a foil to him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 09:17:29 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm
Thats the wish of every Liverpool fan.

I'm hoping Father Christmas delivers the Rooney and Drunken dream team.
Could see Everton, Burnley and Saudi go down then. Dreamland!
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • Well Red.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm »
Garth Crooks is an absolute fucking bell end.

'The Crooks of the Matter
Liverpool sailed into the last 16 of the Champions League last week in record style having won all their games - but it was not without controversy.

Jurgen Klopp unintentionally stepped on a football landmine when he suggested the Africa Cup of Nations was a "little tournament".

The comment came when the Liverpool manager was asked about the disruption the tournament might cause. The words got back to Senegal manager Aliou Cisse, who was furious with Klopp.

The former international captain raged: "I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool. I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events.

"He is where he is today because of African footballers. Klopp owes his success to African players, having lost 'every final' until Salah, Sadio Mane and defender Joel Matip came along."

Cisse does have a point. Klopp was struggling until Salah and Mane showed up at Anfield.

However, it wasn't until I heard Klopp's explanation in his pre-match interview prior to the AC Milan fixture, when challenged by a journalist, that I understood the comments were shrouded in irony.

Klopp was being sarcastic and suggesting the tournament was quite the opposite. Far from being a little tournament, the Liverpool manager was insisting the tournament was far more demanding than people realise.

The problem with sarcasm is that it doesn't always travel well and what might appear funny in a dressing room doesn't always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world.

It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I've seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?'
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,828
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
Maybe if some c*nt actually watched the press conference and listened to what Klopp said and used like 0.0000000001% of their fucking brains then they wouldn't make a mountain out of a fucking mole hill.

Fucking c*nts.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,314
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Garth Crooks is an absolute fucking bell end.

It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I've seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?'

I bet Jurgen's gutted.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,053
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
There is surely nothing worse than washing sieves
There is surely nothing worse than washing sieves
With the possible exception of being Garth Crooks
There is surely nothing worse than washing sieves
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm »
"Language from the dressing room" what the fuck it's literally an everyday phrase. Also, why say he can see Cisse has a point when in his very next sentence he says Cisse misunderstood what was meant? Bellend, he literally used it as the basis to have yet another needless go at Klopp, why does he hate him so much anyway?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,858
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Quote
Garth Crooks is an absolute fucking bell end.

It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I've seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?'

Huh - Im sure no one would have guessed that at all. You xenophobic fat fucking prick.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,338
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:53:51 pm
Need that Coleman cock up in gif form please.  8)

The Gomes (Barcelonas greatest) fuck up was the thing for me
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm »
The actual translation of Cisses interview;

Cisse did not question Klopps integrity, nor did he blast or slam him for having the guts to call AFCON a small tournament.

Roughly translated, Cisse in fact told itv Senegal: I cant answer what Jurgen Klopp says because I dont know in what context hes saying it.

I dont know why he said it, [or] what the journalists question was.

However, while Cisse was diplomatic in his approach to Klopps words, he did point out that: Klopp says out loud what a lot of coaches in Europe are whispering.

Go fuck yourself Garth you fat prick.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,338
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
"Language from the dressing room" what the fuck it's literally an everyday phrase. Also, why say he can see Cisse has a point when in his very next sentence he says Cisse misunderstood what was meant? Bellend, he literally used it as the basis to have yet another needless go at Klopp, why does he hate him so much anyway?

Crooks was a London phenomenon.
His bitterness towards Liverpool is clear. His idol was Hoddle. Crooks could never accept that Hoddle was not good enough to get into any midfield that contained McDermott, Souness, Case, Kennedy, Lee, Heighway, Molby, McMahon etc

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,173
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #864 on: Today at 12:14:22 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm
Garth Crooks is an absolute fucking bell end.

'The Crooks of the Matter
Liverpool sailed into the last 16 of the Champions League last week in record style having won all their games - but it was not without controversy.

Jurgen Klopp unintentionally stepped on a football landmine when he suggested the Africa Cup of Nations was a "little tournament".

The comment came when the Liverpool manager was asked about the disruption the tournament might cause. The words got back to Senegal manager Aliou Cisse, who was furious with Klopp.

The former international captain raged: "I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool. I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events.

"He is where he is today because of African footballers. Klopp owes his success to African players, having lost 'every final' until Salah, Sadio Mane and defender Joel Matip came along."

Cisse does have a point. Klopp was struggling until Salah and Mane showed up at Anfield.

However, it wasn't until I heard Klopp's explanation in his pre-match interview prior to the AC Milan fixture, when challenged by a journalist, that I understood the comments were shrouded in irony.

Klopp was being sarcastic and suggesting the tournament was quite the opposite. Far from being a little tournament, the Liverpool manager was insisting the tournament was far more demanding than people realise.

The problem with sarcasm is that it doesn't always travel well and what might appear funny in a dressing room doesn't always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world.

It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I've seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?'

If Garth Crooks does not like him then he's doing something right. Never has a pundit (Richard Keys excepted) stolen a living so brazenly
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,931
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #865 on: Today at 01:53:25 am »
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 10:30:07 pm
I bet Jurgen's gutted.

theres something quite disgraceful about him saying that though.

No one needs to be fawning over coaches/players, but why would a pundit need to say that? Whoever you support, deep down, people know that first and foremost Klopp is a thoroughly decent man, so for Crooks to come out with a comment like that is really off.

Shame on those who keep on employing him.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #866 on: Today at 02:11:17 am »
Maybe don't advise on respecting African football and African footballers from Garth fucking Crooks. The man has been bashing Salah and Mane for years. If they ever get included in his team of the week it's so he can complain about their diving and selfishness.

Twat.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 