Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Watford are absolutely repugnant. Not a single player of quality. Sarr is not bad but not quality and Dennis is running hot and will revert to type soon. A waste of a Premier League spot that lot.
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
I think Thomas Frank is working miracles with that squad given the injuries that Brentford have suffered to the team this season, if he guides them to midtable or top half place that would be an incredible achievement.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D

You ain't got no soul.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.

Unfortunately for him it seems like he's got these kind of jobs or retirement as his options now. He hasn't done much at his gigs since Leicester.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
I'm into these doing a lap of honour every time they win a game

Not quite the same though without the sight of Evertonians frothing at the mouth.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Nobody outside the 15,000 or so fans of Watford give a single solitary shit about them or has even thought about them for longer than a nanosecond. So it's good that Brentford for the 3 points.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
You ain't got no soul.  ;)

True but my point stand ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
One of the most stupid challenges in the box I've seen in recent months. And not a good game of football at all. You gotta feel for Ranieri somehow, but guess he knew what task he got himself into.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.

Got Fulham relegated a couple of years ago (or was sacked before he did). Even at Leicester it looked like he was taking them down when he was sacked.

He's always been a manager who flitters from one job to the next. He's had over 20 managerial jobs in his career.

He doesn't really need it in his 70s.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm
True but my point stand ;D

Even you'd have loved it last week, it was like Wacky races.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D

My God. Sarge has an opinion I can get on board with!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
My God. Sarge has an opinion I can get on board with!

It must be a real shock, hey.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm
It must be a real shock, hey.

You know hes right Jill. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
You know hes right Jill. :D

Nah. Even if he was, I'd never admit it.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Sounds like the Watford keeper did really well after I bigged him up
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm
Yes i get that but Var missed it, he did not take him down he went down.
not disagreeing, but VAR doesn't usually penalize a player who trails a leg.  wish they would, starting to see it almost every game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Here's the scores.

Saturday 11 December 2021

12:30 Man City v Wolves  3-0
15:00 Arsenal v Southampton   1-0
15:00 Chelsea v Leeds   4-0
15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa    3-1
17:30 Norwich v Man Utd   0-2

Sunday 12 December 2021
14:00 Brighton v Spurs (game off due to Covid cases in Spurs camp)
14:00 Burnley v West Ham   0-2
14:00 Leicester v Newcastle  0-1  (Joe Linton with a 30 yard screamer)
16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton   0-1
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Annoys me when the early game is such a turn off of a matchup!

It will be 80% v 20% possession, 847 passes to 124, 20 shots to 2, 75 mins of the game spent in slow robotic patterns and passes, a few dives and cryarsing,  and a flurry of cookie cutter goals.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 11:22:45 am
Annoys me when the early game is such a turn off of a matchup!

It will be 80% v 20% possession, 847 passes to 124, 20 shots to 2, 75 mins of the game spent in slow robotic patterns and passes, a few dives and cryarsing,  and a flurry of cookie cutter goals.
Agreed. Traoré will also run down blind alleys and his crosses will go for throw-ins.

Ill be watching it because Im locked in a room with COVID, but I doubt Ill enjoy it. Wolves play shite football and City suffocate games. Not gonna be a thriller.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:26:21 am
Agreed. Traoré will also run down blind alleys and his crosses will go for throw-ins.

Ill be watching it because Im locked in a room with COVID, but I doubt Ill enjoy it. Wolves play shite football and City suffocate games. Not gonna be a thriller.

 ;D True!

And hope you feel better soon!

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:26:21 am
Agreed. Traoré will also run down blind alleys and his crosses will go for throw-ins.

If he could just score or assist more, he'd be a fantastic player.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm
You ain't got no soul.  ;)

The race/title will be over when Verstappen rams Lewis in the first corner. ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 11:30:24 am
The race/title will be over when Verstappen rams Lewis in the first corner. ;)

If that happens then hopefully Norris can nick a win.  ;)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:30:24 am
If he could just score or assist more, he'd be a fantastic player.
If my Aunty had a dick shed be my Uncle  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Glenn Hoddles first thought on the title race, "it's just a shame there isn't an English manager amongst it."

Weird shit.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:43:23 am
Glenn Hoddles first thought on the title race, "it's just a shame there isn't an English manager amongst it."

Weird shit.
That's because apart from Steven Gerrard who's only just started his coaching career English managers are fucking shit.

Chelsea had an English coach in charge of them last season and he was fucking terrible.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:43:23 am
Glenn Hoddles first thought on the title race, "it's just a shame there isn't an English manager amongst it."

Weird shit.
and you couldn't convince him how absolutely fucking nuts it is saying that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 11:48:27 am
That's because apart from Steven Gerrard who's only just started his coaching career English managers are fucking shit.

Chelsea had an English coach in charge of them last season and he was fucking terrible.

And it's not the first season that's been the case.

Fun Fact: No English manager has won the English League in Premier League era.

The following managers have won the PL Title

4 Italian managers - Ancelotti, Mancini, Ranieri and Conte
2 Scottish managers - Ferguson and Dalglish
1 French manager - Wenger
1 German manager - Klopp
1 Portuguese manager - Mourinho
1 Chilean manager - Pellegrino
1 Spanish manager - Guardiola
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Full house again ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:04:00 pm
And it's not the first season that's been the case.

Fun Fact: No English manager has won the English League in Premier League era.

The following managers have won the PL Title

4 Italian managers - Ancelotti, Mancini, Ranieri and Conte
2 Scottish managers - Ferguson and Dalglish
1 French manager - Wenger
1 German manager - Klopp
1 Portuguese manager - Mourinho
1 Chilean manager - Pellegrino
1 Spanish manager - Guardiola

Before the PL, I'm pretty sure it was Wilkinson and then you have to go back to Kendall, then Joe, then Bob and then Ron Saunders just to get 4 English managers who won the league and that covers the last 41 years.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:26:41 pm
Full house again ;D

Christmas shopping traffic going the Trafford Centre has gridlocked the roads.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:43:16 am
If my Aunty had a dick shed be my Uncle  ;D

You can't fault the logic!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 11:48:27 am
That's because apart from Steven Gerrard who's only just started his coaching career English managers are fucking shit.

Chelsea had an English coach in charge of them last season and he was fucking terrible.

English/British managers used to be the best in the game until the Hodgson/Graham Taylor generation brought up on POMO and then the next breed of managers who were brought up on all the yard-dog football.

It should slowly start to flip back as the recent breed of English players had better coaching. The likes of Gerrard and Potter are promising.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Ahhh Im bored already.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
That was a promising attack from Wolves.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Manchester Citys football is a great cure for insomnia.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 12:37:33 pm
Manchester Citys football is a great cure for insomnia.

Its bad in the afternoon though, ruins my sleep if I fall asleep during the day.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
It's embarrassing how little contact Grealish needs to claim a foul and win a freekick.
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953
