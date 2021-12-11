That's because apart from Steven Gerrard who's only just started his coaching career English managers are fucking shit.
Chelsea had an English coach in charge of them last season and he was fucking terrible.
And it's not the first season that's been the case.
Fun Fact: No English manager has won the English League in Premier League era.
The following managers have won the PL Title
4 Italian managers - Ancelotti, Mancini, Ranieri and Conte
2 Scottish managers - Ferguson and Dalglish
1 French manager - Wenger
1 German manager - Klopp
1 Portuguese manager - Mourinho
1 Chilean manager - Pellegrino
1 Spanish manager - Guardiola