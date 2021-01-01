Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.



Got Fulham relegated a couple of years ago (or was sacked before he did). Even at Leicester it looked like he was taking them down when he was sacked.He's always been a manager who flitters from one job to the next. He's had over 20 managerial jobs in his career.He doesn't really need it in his 70s.