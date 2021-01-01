« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)  (Read 1824 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D
Offline Keita Success

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:55:58 pm
Watford are absolutely repugnant. Not a single player of quality. Sarr is not bad but not quality and Dennis is running hot and will revert to type soon. A waste of a Premier League spot that lot.
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.
Online Darkness

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:01:37 pm »
I think Thomas Frank is working miracles with that squad given the injuries that Brentford have suffered to the team this season, if he guides them to midtable or top half place that would be an incredible achievement.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:00:41 pm
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D

You ain't got no soul.  ;)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:01:22 pm
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.

Unfortunately for him it seems like he's got these kind of jobs or retirement as his options now. He hasn't done much at his gigs since Leicester.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 10:00:33 pm
I'm into these doing a lap of honour every time they win a game

Not quite the same though without the sight of Evertonians frothing at the mouth.
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:04:11 pm »
Nobody outside the 15,000 or so fans of Watford give a single solitary shit about them or has even thought about them for longer than a nanosecond. So it's good that Brentford for the 3 points.
Offline Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:01:44 pm
You ain't got no soul.  ;)

True but my point stand ;D
Offline lamad

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:04:40 pm »
One of the most stupid challenges in the box I've seen in recent months. And not a good game of football at all. You gotta feel for Ranieri somehow, but guess he knew what task he got himself into.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:01:22 pm
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.

Got Fulham relegated a couple of years ago (or was sacked before he did). Even at Leicester it looked like he was taking them down when he was sacked.

He's always been a manager who flitters from one job to the next. He's had over 20 managerial jobs in his career.

He doesn't really need it in his 70s.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:04:37 pm
True but my point stand ;D

Even you'd have loved it last week, it was like Wacky races.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:00:41 pm
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite ;D

My God. Sarge has an opinion I can get on board with!
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:09:30 pm
My God. Sarge has an opinion I can get on board with!

It must be a real shock, hey.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:10:22 pm
It must be a real shock, hey.

You know hes right Jill. :D
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:16:01 pm
You know hes right Jill. :D

Nah. Even if he was, I'd never admit it.  ;D
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm »
Sounds like the Watford keeper did really well after I bigged him up
