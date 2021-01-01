Watford are absolutely repugnant. Not a single player of quality. Sarr is not bad but not quality and Dennis is running hot and will revert to type soon. A waste of a Premier League spot that lot.
They can try sell me the full F1 battle and its 'excitement' but in reality its shite
Feel sorry for Ranieri. No idea why hes gone there. He achieved one of, if not the, greatest seasons in Premier League history. 5 seasons later, hes at a relegation certainty.
I'm into these doing a lap of honour every time they win a game
You ain't got no soul.
True but my point stand
people like big dick nick.
My God. Sarge has an opinion I can get on board with!
It must be a real shock, hey.
You know hes right Jill.
