Nice OP Duvva.That 7-2 defeat at theirs still haunts me.So payback should be paramount.Everyone hopefully focused today, best tribute to Ray is to work hard stay honest and bring it home.The whole S.G thing is a distraction and hopefully not something that will effect too many of our players.I expect them to play very defensively and we will have to be at it to catch them out, the longer it stays 0-0 the more pressure we will be under so hopefully the home fans will play their part.Lets get this one in the bag, we need to keep the ManSkies under pressure.