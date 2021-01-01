Unless SG can go back in time and the lad can nearly do everything how could he have won the CL with Chelsea in 2005 when he handed in his transfer request AFTER winning the CL with Liverpool. SG is a playing legend at the club but as an opposing manager he can do a runner. We will win this 2-0
There's only Henderson left in the team who actually played with SG, correct? Man, how times have changed. I know Stevie has visited Anfield a bit since he moved on, but I'm sure they'll still give each other a warm welcome.
Hope we sing the Slippy G song today
I wonder if we'll see much actual football being played, being as most of the cameras will be permanently fixed upon Gerrard so that every wince, every smile, every minute reaction to anything we do or anything that happens can be mined for stories for the next month?
Konate coming in for Matip and Origi for Jota is doing the rounds on the twittersphere. Either way we'll be really strong and I couldn't care less about the "Gerrard factor" so let's absolutely smash them.
Origi hurt, huh?
Odd that Ox starts CF.
I guess Ox is being rewarded for his recent impressive performances, but we haven't seen much from him on the wing in a while, have we? Hope he does well and becomes a serviceable option there during the AFCON.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah.Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams
AOC will score. Very good looking team.
