« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm  (Read 7726 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,869
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:57:53 am »
Nice one duvva :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:21:10 am
Unless SG can go back in time and the lad can nearly do everything how could he have won the CL with Chelsea in 2005 when he handed in his transfer request AFTER winning the CL with Liverpool. SG is a playing legend at the club but as an opposing manager he can do a runner. We will win this 2-0

Chelsea bid for him in 2004 too though the 2005 approach was much closer to being agreed.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,926
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:31:31 am
There's only Henderson left in the team who actually played with SG, correct?  Man, how times have changed. I know Stevie has visited Anfield a bit since he moved on, but I'm sure they'll still give each other a warm welcome. :)

Oh, no doubt there will be a warm welcome from everyone, then we will go out to wipe the floor with Villa.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,547
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
Konate coming in for Matip and Origi for Jota is doing the rounds on the twittersphere. Either way we'll be really strong and I couldn't care less about the "Gerrard factor" so let's absolutely smash them.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:24:54 am »
Hope we twat them...dont care about Gerrard..still a legend for us but thats it...
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:25:00 am »
Nice OP Duvva.



That 7-2 defeat at theirs still haunts me.


So payback should be paramount.

Everyone hopefully focused today, best tribute to Ray is to work hard stay honest and bring it home.
The whole S.G thing is a distraction and hopefully not something that will effect too many of our players.

I expect them to play very defensively and we will have to be at it to catch them out, the longer it stays  0-0 the more pressure we will be under so hopefully the home fans will play their part.

Lets get this one in the bag, we need to keep the ManSkies under pressure.


 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
Ollie Watkins has been a top player for 2 seasons now and he is the player I most worry about. But I think VVD and Konate/Matip have all the tools to deal with him this time.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm »
Hope we sing the Slippy G song today
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:59:05 pm
Hope we sing the Slippy G song today

 ;D
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • JFT97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:24:19 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:59:05 pm
Hope we sing the Slippy G song today

Ffs nearly spat my coffee out lol  ;D
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,377
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 01:12:38 am
I wonder if we'll see much actual football being played, being as most of the cameras will be permanently fixed upon Gerrard so that every wince, every smile, every minute reaction to anything we do or anything that happens can be mined for stories for the next month?

Going to be very annoying when this happens. 
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
3 points is the minimum requirement. Have to spend the afternoon/evening with a Chelsea, spurs and too many United supporters and it would be nice to sit there looking all smug.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,547
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:22:09 am
Konate coming in for Matip and Origi for Jota is doing the rounds on the twittersphere. Either way we'll be really strong and I couldn't care less about the "Gerrard factor" so let's absolutely smash them.

Looking like this will be completely wrong.  ;D
Logged

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Ox at CF
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,921
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:02:01 pm »
No Origi at all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,834
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Origi hurt, huh?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,111
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
Odd that Ox starts CF.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,638
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:05:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:02:50 pm
Origi hurt, huh?

Wasn't he missing from the training photos yesterday?
Logged

Online Johnny B. Goode

  • Currently flying solo.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • What planet is Garrincha from?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
I guess Ox is being rewarded for his recent impressive performances, but we haven't seen much from him on the wing in a while, have we? Hope he does well and becomes a serviceable option there during the AFCON.
Logged
'You put Pele face-to-face with me and I'll tell him: Pelé - you, me, any so-and-so...we can't deal with Garrincha, he's better than all of us.' Eusebio

Online SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:55 pm
Odd that Ox starts CF.
no problem for me.  he can play the Bobby role well imo, based on recent games.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,638
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:55 pm
Odd that Ox starts CF.

False nine?

Edit - Sam beat me to it by seconds. ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,077
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Johnny B. Goode on Today at 02:05:53 pm
I guess Ox is being rewarded for his recent impressive performances, but we haven't seen much from him on the wing in a while, have we? Hope he does well and becomes a serviceable option there during the AFCON.

He's more likely to be playing centrally I'd have thought.
Logged

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Guessing Jotas not quite 100% but could play a bit if needed
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,547
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:08:19 pm »
A spanner in the works for Stevie to deal with
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
A false Ox
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,643
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:10:01 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,265
  • Indefatigability
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
AOC will score.

Very good looking team.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,926
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:55 pm
Odd that Ox starts CF.

Didn't he play the Bobby role quite well in pre season?
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:01:32 pm
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Williams

that bench is tasty. glad to see an almost full strength squad bar bobby and the GOAT.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:11:26 pm
AOC will score.

Very good looking team.
Very Handsome.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,812
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:12:29 pm »
Worry for Ox, he doesn't have anywhere the ingenuity of Bobby or the goal scoring of Jota.

Just seems like a round peg in a square hole there.

Hope i'm wrong.
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
come on redmen
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 