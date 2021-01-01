« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
The return of the Prodigal Son. Sooner than we probably anticipated Steven Gerrard is back in the dug out at Anfield this weekend as he brings Aston Villa to town.

While Im sure hell get a great reception both before and after the match itself, hopefully our players will avoid all the hoopla that surrounds his return, and send him back to the Midlands with very little to celebrate.

Theyve managed a three wins out of four games since Gerrards arrival with the only defeat being to our main rivals Man City, so Villa have certainly received a boost from the change of manager. Itll be interesting where it goes from here, but they are in a better place than they were.

Having said that, this is the biggest test they have faced so far, and despite Gerrards knowledge of Anfield our current squad is more than capable of dampening their spirits and then some.

Outside of long term injuries to Elliott, Firmino and Curtis Jones, we should have the rest of our first team squad available for selection and with the majority having rested since Wolves Im anticipating a full strength line up.

Last weeks win was one of those that potential Champions gain through sheer will and never giving up until the final whistle. Id like to think back at Anfield well be closer to one of our less tense free scoring victories, but I think Gerrard knows his tactics and can make life difficult for us, so it could ultimately be somewhere in between the two.

We know how important this month is and weve made a great start and with two home games next we need to keep up our winning ways and ensure there no let up in the pressure at the top of the table.

On a final note - Its also our first home game since the passing of another of our great midfielders. Having died after a long and brave fight with Parkinsons disease there will be a tribute before the start to the mighty Ray Kennedy. You can certainly make a case that there arent many better to have played in our midfield than Ray, with Stevie being one of the few in the argument, yes he really was that good.
RIP Ray, Im sure youll get a fine and fitting send off from our crowd.

COME ON RED MEN!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Will be a really tough game, they are not easy to play against at all. We are motoring now though so we should win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Aston Villa are a mid table club that finished better than they should have last season because everything went through Grealish who was in great form.

They've struggled a little bit without him and overall have probably a decent first 11 but not much strength beyond that. I think Luiz and Buendia are the key players creatively for them, and we might see a return for Danny Ings who will get a warm reception for sure. Overall, I think we are much too strong and if we maintain our high standards, I think we'll be much too good for them. Not sure itll necessarily be high scoring, but I don't think the result will ever be in danger.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
Assistants: Harry Lennard, Simon Long.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Lee Mason.
Assistant VAR: Simon Beck.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Its gonna be so so weird seeing Gerrard in the Away dugout.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Nice one Duvva.
Yes it's a big test for them, Stevie has got the bounce you'd expect from a good solid team, the midfield; Marvelous, Douglas Luiz and McGinn have a decent coach now  ;D

And good to know there is a tribute to the Great Ray Kennedy, a key part of Paisley's unbeatable team - well almost unbeatable, we once finished 2nd  ;D
With Ray we were English and or European Champions in 1976, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81 and 82. And he was a Goal of the season winner too, a legend  :champ
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Odds on Stevie jumping up and celebrating a Liverpool goal...before sheepishly realising and pretending he just meant to shout some instructions to his team?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
There's always some bad news ain't there?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op deers 😂. Made up to have tickets for this one. I remember Ray from the previous set of halcyon days. We used to leave Anfield grumbling after a 2-0 win. Think it will be a similar score on Saturday. I have watched a bit of Villa since Stevie took over. They look solid but a bit blunt up front and so we should be able to see them off with some comfort. It will likely be the same starting line up as the Derby with a strong bench. Looking forward to a good contest and a Reds win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
How is this a 3 pm kick off?  Cannot believe this isnt a televised game. 

