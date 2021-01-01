COME ON RED MEN!

The return of the Prodigal Son. Sooner than we probably anticipated Steven Gerrard is back in the dug out at Anfield this weekend as he brings Aston Villa to town.While Im sure hell get a great reception both before and after the match itself, hopefully our players will avoid all the hoopla that surrounds his return, and send him back to the Midlands with very little to celebrate.Theyve managed a three wins out of four games since Gerrards arrival with the only defeat being to our main rivals Man City, so Villa have certainly received a boost from the change of manager. Itll be interesting where it goes from here, but they are in a better place than they were.Having said that, this is the biggest test they have faced so far, and despite Gerrards knowledge of Anfield our current squad is more than capable of dampening their spirits and then some.Outside of long term injuries to Elliott, Firmino and Curtis Jones, we should have the rest of our first team squad available for selection and with the majority having rested since Wolves Im anticipating a full strength line up.Last weeks win was one of those that potential Champions gain through sheer will and never giving up until the final whistle. Id like to think back at Anfield well be closer to one of our less tense free scoring victories, but I think Gerrard knows his tactics and can make life difficult for us, so it could ultimately be somewhere in between the two.We know how important this month is and weve made a great start and with two home games next we need to keep up our winning ways and ensure there no let up in the pressure at the top of the table.On a final note - Its also our first home game since the passing of another of our great midfielders. Having died after a long and brave fight with Parkinsons disease there will be a tribute before the start to the mighty Ray Kennedy. You can certainly make a case that there arent many better to have played in our midfield than Ray, with Stevie being one of the few in the argument, yes he really was that good.RIP Ray, Im sure youll get a fine and fitting send off from our crowd.