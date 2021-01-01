Yep, that's the great thing about our whole setup these days- from Academy to First Team. Roles are the same, intensity is at the max for the individual, pressing intensity and triggers are the same, formation is the same, tactics are the same, player profile seems to be the same, drills are the same, five-a-sides.... everything.

We're an "open secret". Everyone knows how we play, but they just cannot best us!



It's a straight swap between a 16-year old and a first teamer, with only age and physique separating them. Like "NPCs'" with names from a random name generator!

Pep and Klopp's really re-laid the foundations set in place by Shanks.

And older head on here once said that Shanks(and Paisley's) sides were the best cause they were the fittest and they "worked the hardest". Another mentioned how everything was the same across the board.

That is exactly what Klopp's brought back! "Intensity" (working hard- requires us to be the fittest), "Pressing" ("closing down") and consistency across all levels at the club.

Intensity, Pressing and Gegenpressing are the new "working hard", "running through a brick wall", "closing-down" and "man marking"- something Liverpool sides of old excelled at and which set them apart from the lot!



I keep being reminded every few years of just what a powerful personality and vision Shanks had. He had a vision of Liverpool and here it still reaches across the decades and into the 1st quarter of the new century. It's become almost concrete. Such a powerful mind!

Unfortunately, I don't think I'll live to see a team from Mars taking us on... but it will happen, because it's etched in our minds!



Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other. Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.