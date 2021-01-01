I get the slight impression that AC Milan, with a 40 year old stand up comedian as striker, may not be that good with their few injuries.



Nonetheless, I think that the way we managed to knit together the game with a midfield of Morton, Ox and Minamino was a testament to the understanding of roles around the team.



Ox absolutely excellent - just needs to keep contributing like he has for the last month and not pick up some minor injury to take him out of the rotation. Morton would walk into Arsenal's midfield. Minamino showed more than I would ever have expected as an 8  he even tackled someone.



Neco Williams had his best game for Liverpool. His previous best game was his previous game for the Reds. Starting to look like a reliable squad man rather than a guy who was just sitting around waiting to leave or get over taken by Conor Bradley.



Ibou and Nat worked brilliantly together. Interesting to see Konaté's abundance of composure in completely shutting out Ibrahimović, and making him looking ancient.