Barca are 3-0 down
Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move
I'm not so sure, his CV shows he won two cups at Inter, three cups and two league titles at Barca and a league title, a cup and a Champions league title at Bayern. In fact the only club he didn't win anything at is Liverpool. And before anyone says, 'yeah but he hardly played', well he did actually. We all know that its a squad game now and we regularly rely on our sqaud and wouldn't have been successful without the likes of Adrian, Gomez, Ox, Keita, Milner, Jones, Origi, Lallana, Gini etc etc. All players now accept that they won't play in every game now including Salah, Mane and Henderson.