Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #160 on: Today at 07:51:35 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 05:52:40 pm
Watching English teams play other European sides in the Champions League these days is the equivalent of watching an NBA team play against a EuroLeague team, the English team's are in a class of their own compared to the rest of Europe.

Only Bayern/Real/PSG can realistically challenge the PL top 3. Ofcourse upsets can happen but if we don't make it to the semis at least it will be a massive disappointment. 
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #161 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:38:45 pm
Better be careful, hell be sacked soon.

Haha

"It's funny because it's true."
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #162 on: Today at 07:58:45 pm
Germany games closed to fans?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #163 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm
Urgh, behind closed doors, yeah I'll watch something else
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #164 on: Today at 08:04:42 pm
Busquets booked after 3 minutes :lmao
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #165 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 05:52:40 pm
Watching English teams play other European sides in the Champions League these days is the equivalent of watching an NBA team play against a EuroLeague team, the English team's are in a class of their own compared to the rest of Europe.

Overall yes but how many of them fucked up in group games

Young boys beat Man U
Atalanta drew but only due to late goals
Leipzig beat City
Juve beat Chelsea
Zenit got a draw against Chelsea

I'm sure there's more I missed. The gulf in terms of progressing exists but we're still the only english side to win all their group games, english sides aren't quite steamrolling everyone yet
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #166 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm
Interesting that every team that had already qualified have still picked at least some first teamers, not just us. Maybe these managers know what they're doing.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #167 on: Today at 08:13:27 pm
I see Robbie Savages son is on the United bench. Wondered why he always goes so easy on them. Sure he secretly considers himself a (brace yourself) Class of 92 alumni too.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #168 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm
Bit of snow in Bergamo. Game is postponed.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #169 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm
Rather watch the shite quality in the Man United game than the training exercise without fans in the Bayern-Barcelona game.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #170 on: Today at 08:17:02 pm
That was some miss by the Kiev player
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #171 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm
Goal Benfica after a Kiev player Ronnie Rosenthaled a chance 5 mins earlier.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #172 on: Today at 08:17:49 pm
It's genuinely more enjoyable watching Pulis' Stoke vs. Bruce' Hull City in a packed Britannia stadium than Sacchi's Milan vs. Pep's Barca in an empty stadium.

Fans are everything. absolutely Everything
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #173 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm
Crazy their case counts have gone up that high. Does anyone know what is causing it?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #174 on: Today at 08:22:21 pm
Atalanta game postponed with the weather. Good job we played Milan last night given it's only down the road.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #175 on: Today at 08:23:15 pm
2-0 Benfica. Barcelona need to win now
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #176 on: Today at 08:24:51 pm
Ian Darke and Steve Macshithouse making a poor game even worse....
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #177 on: Today at 08:25:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:23:15 pm
2-0 Benfica. Barcelona need to win now
would be kind of amazing to see them drop into the Europa
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
Reply #178 on: Today at 08:27:35 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 08:17:49 pm
It's genuinely more enjoyable watching Pulis' Stoke vs. Bruce' Hull City in a packed Britannia stadium than Sacchi's Milan vs. Pep's Barca in an empty stadium.

Fans are everything. absolutely Everything
Yeah I remember thinking it wouldnt bother me last year, but its still better than no football at all it really is a shell of the game we love. Agree with your comparison completely.
