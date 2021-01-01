Watching English teams play other European sides in the Champions League these days is the equivalent of watching an NBA team play against a EuroLeague team, the English team's are in a class of their own compared to the rest of Europe.
Overall yes but how many of them fucked up in group games
Young boys beat Man U
Atalanta drew but only due to late goals
Leipzig beat City
Juve beat Chelsea
Zenit got a draw against Chelsea
I'm sure there's more I missed. The gulf in terms of progressing exists but we're still the only english side to win all their group games, english sides aren't quite steamrolling everyone yet