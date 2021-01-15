« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)  (Read 2635 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm
Atletico needs to be banned from European football for a bit. They are a disgrace. I will lose it if they some how make it out of the round of 16 and we draw them in the quarter finals.

As much as I hate them its down to the refs too. They know exactly what they are about and if they dont they shouldnt be in the job. All that needed to happen there was VAR tell the ref to review and it was done. Instead he falls for one of the most telegraphed red card attempts ever. It was weak from the refs and until they start booking and sending off the atlético players for simulation it will continue. They play shit house tactics every week because they know the refs keep paying out. Enrages you to watch!
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,426
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
Just dock them points. Its disgraceful that behaviour tonight, and its not a one off, its not passions running high, its constant deliberate and cynical attempts to overreact to the slightest thing in order to con officials, or to rile the opposition into doing something they can overreact even further to.

Its not football, its not sport, its not acceptable.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,892
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm
They try that shit with us then at least we'll have a reason to have a man sent off. Several in fact. We'll smack the gang of fannies all over the pitch.

'And in a surprise move on 80 minutes, Liverpool bring on Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case, Steve McMahon and the ghost of Tommy Smith to see this game out'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,922
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm
'And in a surprise move on 80 minutes, Liverpool bring on Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case, Steve McMahon and the ghost of Tommy Smith to see this game knock the Atletico players out'.

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1296024219529228288
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
silly tackle, but was it really a red?

1000000%

Might be biased because I cant stand the prick but it was disgusting. The kind of unnecessary kick that can injure a player and is nothing more than to hurt an opposition player. If you're pissed off and wanna bring someone down, grab his shirt... he absolutely booted him and even Guardiola said it was a red while looking fuminggggg in the interview
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm »
Hope they draw Bayern, PSG or City and get absolutely pasted.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Shithouse team, shithouse manager and their fans are parasites too. Hope they get knocked out in the next round the bunch of weirdos.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,922
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Hope they draw Bayern, PSG or City and get absolutely pasted.

Yeah. Someone asked why give a potential rival a bye in the next round by having Porto or Milan go through - because Atletico go above and beyond the call of cnutish duty when it comes to cnutish behaviour, that's why.

I have no clue why their matches haven't had some kind of referee post-mortem review and UEFA looked into them. The more often they get away with it, the worst they will get, and it damages the game. There's siege mentality and then there's Atletico. Makes the worst Mourhino team look like a gang of gents.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
Hope they draw Bayern, PSG or City and get absolutely pasted.
I'd love them to knock City out and kick the City players off the park at the same time
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm »
.
Some Champions League match highlights:-

https://soccer-highlightshd.blogspot.com/2021/12/highlights-07122021.html


More here: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new



FC Porto 0 - [1] Atlético Madrid; Griezmann 56' - https://streamja.com/yNwyg

Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) red card against Porto on 67' - https://streamff.com/v/da6932

Wendell (FC Porto) straight red card against Atlético Madrid on 70' - https://streamja.com/05bJA

Porto 0 - [2] Atlético Madrid; Angel Correa 90' - https://streamwo.com/file/61afd4994fe62

Porto 0 - [3] Atlético Madrid; Rodrigo de Paul 90+2' - https://streamwo.com/file/61afcf2dbbe4e

Porto [1] - 3 Atlético Madrid: Oliveira penalty on 90+6 - https://v.redd.it/k3sw5weqz6481

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,969
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm »
Just seen the Wendell red card and think I've changed my mind from my previous post, except for the bit where they kick City off the park
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm »
Atletis antics in getting the Porto man sent off are shameful.

We saw that in Madrid when Griezmann went down to ten, them trying to level it up
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,278
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm »
Thankfully it's some other team that will have to deal with them over 180 minutes in the round of 16.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • YNWA
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
Just saw the Atletico highlights and I have to say I'm ashamed even of myself for wanting them to go through tonight in order to damage a rival. They're the biggest shower of c*nts in the history of football and that is truly saying something.

Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
Everyone that admires, follows or is connected to Atletico Madrid should be ashamed.

Most disgusting football team, club and fans ive ever seen
Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Yeah. Someone asked why give a potential rival a bye in the next round by having Porto or Milan go through - because Atletico go above and beyond the call of cnutish duty when it comes to cnutish behaviour, that's why.

I have no clue why their matches haven't had some kind of referee post-mortem review and UEFA looked into them. The more often they get away with it, the worst they will get, and it damages the game. There's siege mentality and then there's Atletico. Makes the worst Mourhino team look like a gang of gents.
Well put mate.   How the hell do they get away with it?  UEFA are a joke not doing something about them, the manager is clearly a sick individual and it radiates to the players and fans.   Truly disgusting
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • YNWA
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Can't believe Dortmund have gone out already and Sporting have gone through.

Definitely a good shout for the Europa now if they give it an effort.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Yeah. Someone asked why give a potential rival a bye in the next round by having Porto or Milan go through - because Atletico go above and beyond the call of cnutish duty when it comes to cnutish behaviour, that's why.

I have no clue why their matches haven't had some kind of referee post-mortem review and UEFA looked into them. The more often they get away with it, the worst they will get, and it damages the game. There's siege mentality and then there's Atletico. Makes the worst Mourhino team look like a gang of gents.

I asked and to be frank, that's just not reality. They're the same as they've been under Simeone, they've got away with it for ages and there's been zero sign that's made them get worse.

UEFA haven't dealt with it, that's a problem 100% but if Atletico knocked out a big contender for the CL, i'd be delightedddddd. Let's be real, they're not winning the thing. Nowhere near the level they've previously been.

Still would much rather our rivals get a c*nt of a tie against them dickheads than a free pass to the next round. I want to win the thing, Porto and AC are not troubling ANYONE. All I give a fuck about is winning the trophy at the end of the tournament, Atletico going out is nothing more than a 'yay they deserve to go out because they're dickheads'. Newcastles owners disgust me... but if they could take points of our rivals in the race to win the prem, I will take that this season 100%. No one on here would be happier about some sort of 'justice for football' thing if Bayern for example had got Porto and absolutely battered them to stroll into the next round while we have a tough two legged tie in an already packed season. It's shit, I hate them, but at the end of the day I care most about the success of Liverpool.

This is football, we top the fair play every single year, no one is wishing us success because we play the right way and dont scream to the ref constantly
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:55 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,922
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm »
Don't really give a crap. They're utter scum. I'd rather have the pleasure of putting City out ourselves then entertain the prospect of drawing Atletico again.

It's not about the football when it comes to them, because they don't play fucking football.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,699
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:30:52 pm
What a bunch of c*nts Atleti are. Fuck them out of this competition.
They amuse me. Imagine them playing City in the ROS. Chaos on steroids. Get the popcorn out.

Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 09:45:03 pm
Cant beleive the ref fell for Atleticos acting.
That's the crux of the matter here. Where the fuck is VAR and what are they looking at?

Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:51:51 pm
Fuck atletico.
Quite.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,157
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Just dock them points. Its disgraceful that behaviour tonight, and its not a one off, its not passions running high, its constant deliberate and cynical attempts to overreact to the slightest thing in order to con officials, or to rile the opposition into doing something they can overreact even further to.

Its not football, its not sport, its not acceptable.

I hate them so much its ridiculous. Simeone is the biggest c*nt in football - and lets be honest its a big field.

I want them to draw Chelsea or City in the round of 16, and as much as I despise those two clubs - for all the obvious, historic reasons - I want them hammered.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 pm »
Atleti will 100% draw Ajax or United. Watching them piss off the scum would be hilarious, but it will be so damn annoying if they make it to the quarters.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
The biggest issue is referees giving in to Atletico's bullshit. As soon as referees and VARs are brave enough to stand up to them and book them for their diving and theatrics, they'll know they can't win that way anymore.

I hate absolutely everything about them and want that dick Simeone crying as they whimper out of the next round.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:08:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Don't really give a crap. They're utter scum. I'd rather have the pleasure of putting City out ourselves then entertain the prospect of drawing Atletico again.

It's not about the football when it comes to them, because they don't play fucking football.

I'll agree to disagree on that part and i'm sure everyone will be devastated if they knock out a genuine competitor for the trophy in the next round. As I said, be interesting to see if people feel the same way about Newcastle taking points off our tital rivals, they wont but the point stands... and Newcastle are 10000x worse
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,238
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:41:23 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Everyone that admires, follows or is connected to Atletico Madrid should be ashamed.

Most disgusting football team, club and fans ive ever seen

They blatantly cheated to get Wendell sent off..absolutely disgusting club. Pity they werent knocked out as I have no time for them. Scum of a club.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:42:33 am »
So both the games that Atletico win in the group are basically down to totally inept referees falling hook line and sinker for their tactics and just handing them the wins.

What even is the point of VAR if such playacting and non-sense are being rewarded constantly.

Although I would say Porto is not much better themselves, as we saw at Anfield.
Logged

Online Darkness

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:06:42 am »
As much as I hate seeing Atletico Madrid go through and Simeone is an absolute weapon, Milan and Porto simply weren't good enough to go through.
Logged

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,517
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:24:56 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:41:23 am
They blatantly cheated to get Wendell sent off..absolutely disgusting club. Pity they werent knocked out as I have no time for them. Scum of a club.

Mr Wendell has tried to warn us about their ways but we dont hear him talk.
Logged

Online gazzam1963@xmas

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
I can still remember watching the highlights of this game as a kid  ...atletico have form for it and this was the worst Ive ever seen , ended up with 8 players yet still got a 0-0 away

https://worldfootballindex.com/2017/03/atletico-madrid-v-celtic-1974-shame-game/
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:22 am by gazzam1963@xmas »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,922
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:37:14 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:08:25 am
I'll agree to disagree on that part and i'm sure everyone will be devastated if they knock out a genuine competitor for the trophy in the next round. As I said, be interesting to see if people feel the same way about Newcastle taking points off our tital rivals, they wont but the point stands... and Newcastle are 10000x worse

Agree to disagree. I fear no club in the next round, and definitely not Atletico. But if we come up against them again at some point I don't want their play acting to cost one of our lads a final appearance through an undeserved card. They always seem to target Mane when we play them - they seem to have identified him as a hot head and easiest to wind up.

I think they probably review the refs they get too, to see what they can get away with or target his blind spot. For reasons like this, I hope whoever gets them in the next round absolutely stuffs them, whether it's PSG, United or City.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:41:26 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:37:14 am
Agree to disagree. I fear no club in the next round, and definitely not Atletico. But if we come up against them again at some point I don't want their play acting to cost one of our lads a final appearance through an undeserved card. They always seem to target Mane when we play them - they seem to have identified him as a hot head and easiest to wind up.

I think they probably review the refs they get too, to see what they can get away with or target his blind spot. For reasons like this, I hope whoever gets them in the next round absolutely stuffs them, whether it's PSG, United or City.

It will be nice if they get City and both teams get 2 or 3 player sent off. Pep and Simeone punching on the touch line will be really good as well
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:45:29 am »
Antoine Griezmann;

Quote
This match and this group stage campaign sums up just what Atletico is all about.

Quite.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Just for that added bit of vomit in your mouth tonight, assuming hes on commentary, Savages lad is in their squad.

Im sure hell be extremely neutral.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 