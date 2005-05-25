Only watched the first two episodes, didn't realise the whole thing was on the ITV Hub, will most likely watch them both tonight.
An incredibly moving and well-written programme.
The bit that got me the most was the part where
Spoiler
Debra Martin was at Anne's house and told her that Kevin opened his eyes and said "Mum", really emotional that, filling up just typing the words now!
I still remember exactly where I was when I heard about this and I still remember Peter Jones' moving epilogue on Radio 2.
Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through! My heart goes out to them all still
JFT97