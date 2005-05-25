It's not just the fight as such. The programme also does a great job showing how the tragedy affected the families. It is the story of Anne and Steve Williams and their two remaining children and it shows how they all had to deal with the events of that fateful day in different ways that weren't always compatible with each other. And even though it's "just" the story of one family, it is absolutely horrible to think about how many families and people suffered in a similar way. It will be hundreds or even thousands. By telling this story the programme shows another dimension of Hillsborough, that might have been present in a lot of people's minds, but it was never at a focal point of the public debate, because that was the fight for justice (and rightly so). However, it is actually terrible to see how many lives were changed by a single afternoon in April 1989 and how that change still had a negative affect on the people decades later.



Exactly.......it's about the personal struggle of one family. A tragedy like that affects families for the rest of their lives and can tear a good family apart.One thing that many younger people won't know is that the "kids" used to go down to the front of the crowd as they could get a better view from there........however once any crowding starts then they are the most vulnerable as they have nowhere to go. The high fences that were installed to prevent pitch invasions then trapped the people in.To this day it still chills me when I remember that feeling of fear when you thought your ribs were going to burst as the crowd surged forwards or the panic when trying to "run" up the terracing backwards as the wave of pressure was released. I hated standing at the barriers in a packed crowd as you took the full force of the pressure. At times you had to climb up over people to relieve the intense pressure on your chest. I've been in several crowd crushes where it was dangerous. Luckily not to the same extent as Hillsborough but it's a frightening experience.