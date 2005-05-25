Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through! My heart goes out to them all still



It's not just the fight as such. The programme also does a great job showing how the tragedy affected the families. It is the story of Anne and Steve Williams and their two remaining children and it shows how they all had to deal with the events of that fateful day in different ways that weren't always compatible with each other. And even though it's "just" the story of one family, it is absolutely horrible to think about how many families and people suffered in a similar way. It will be hundreds or even thousands. By telling this story the programme shows another dimension of Hillsborough, that might have been present in a lot of people's minds, but it was never at a focal point of the public debate, because that was the fight for justice (and rightly so). However, it is actually terrible to see how many lives were changed by a single afternoon in April 1989 and how that change still had a negative affect on the people decades later.