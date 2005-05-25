« previous next »
ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Yesterday at 04:10:25 pm
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Yesterday at 04:16:38 pm
I watched the first episode on catch up last night. Couldnt stop crying from the moment the Williams family realised something had happened at the game.

I was lucky and in the side stand but even now it gets me. Worse now Im a Dad. The thought of my lad or daughter going off to watch any sport and not returning home is incomprehensible. To then try to blame them and nobody held to account. I dont actually think Id cope.

All the families are heroes.
JFT96

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Yesterday at 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:17:47 am
Have watched the 1st episode. Absolutely heartbreaking.....I cracked at the scene with the pictures of the fans on the wall.

I'm not from Liverpool and I was only 9 when the tragedy happened. I can't imagine what the families have been through and continue to fight for.

God bless them all. YNWA JFT97

I'm the exact same. Even though I knew what was coming after reading the accounts and interviews with Anne, it's utterly shameful
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Yesterday at 05:28:05 pm
Just watched it all in one go. Very moving and thought-provoking.

Still can't believe nobody was ever actually held to account, and I don't think this series mentioned enough detail about the falsifying of statements and the whole police/government/media cover-up. I know it was there and regularly touched upon but it needed even more detail about those aspects for me.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
Only watched the first two episodes, didn't realise the whole thing was on the ITV Hub, will most likely watch them both tonight.

An incredibly moving and well-written programme.


The bit that got me the most was the part where


Spoiler
Debra Martin was at Anne's house and told her that Kevin opened his eyes and said "Mum", really emotional that, filling up just typing the words now!
[close]


I still remember exactly where I was when I heard about this and I still remember Peter Jones' moving epilogue on Radio 2.


Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through!  My heart goes out to them all still


JFT97
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Today at 01:57:44 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:03:07 pm
Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through!  My heart goes out to them all still

It's not just the fight as such. The programme also does a great job showing how the tragedy affected the families. It is the story of Anne and Steve Williams and their two remaining children and it shows how they all had to deal with the events of that fateful day in different ways that weren't always compatible with each other. And even though it's "just" the story of one family, it is absolutely horrible to think about how many families and people suffered in a similar way. It will be hundreds or even thousands. By telling this story the programme shows another dimension of Hillsborough, that might have been present in a lot of people's minds, but it was never at a focal point of the public debate, because that was the fight for justice (and rightly so). However, it is actually terrible to see how many lives were changed by a single afternoon in April 1989 and how that change still had a negative affect on the people decades later.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Today at 02:49:58 am
thanks for posting those links. just watched from australia, such a harrowing story. anne williams, what a hero.
