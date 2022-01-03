Posted this on my Facebook and thought I'd put it in here. I felt a bit of a fraud going to the inquest if I'm honest but it was a huge honour.I've just watched the first 2 episodes of Anne, on ITV Hub and I'm in bits. It reminded me of the honour and privilege I had in meeting Anne Williams briefly along with my good friend Harinder Singh on what seemed at the time a momentous and happy day at the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in 2012, when I took the photo below.I've drifted away from the LFC forums and matches over the years and therefore sadly lost touch with many great friends, including several survivors and many who have worked tirelessly over decades to get the real truth out there. But I have always had, and will always have the deepest awe and respect for the relatives of those who died on that awful and fully preventable day, and for those who never, ever stopped seeking justice. They are the very, very best of people.At a time of year when there's the usual bickering over who did or didn't get MBEs or OBEs, I'm reminded that the true heroes and heroines of this world are actually people like Anne Williams. Her fight for the truth about what happened to her son Kevin and her fight for justice against all the odds was simply unstoppable and she never, ever gave up in her search for the truth. The strength she had was truly inspiring and hers is a story that needed to be told.The Hillsborough story is one of incredible tragedy but also one of outrageous lies and cover ups. It is an appalling stain on this country's history and so its a very good thing that Kevin Sampson wrote this and that its being aired on national television. Sadly real justice will not now be done but at least Anne was able to live to hear that the lies were proven, unequivocally, to be just that.Anne is a must watch on ITV and Maxine Peake's performance is stunning. It's not a fun or happy watch, but it's gripping, gritty, heartbreaking and just so important. Please do watch it.RIP Anne, you were the true Iron Lady.