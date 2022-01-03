« previous next »
Author Topic: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan  (Read 3813 times)

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 pm »
Have never watched anything like it.

Staggering to see everything that happened - and still no bastard's done time.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm »
That was a really difficult watch and I mean that as a compliment to the writing and acting. The first 30 or so minutes were completely heartbreaking, I was crying through lots of it.

We know what you mean. I think I cried twice which is something I dont do.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:23:37 pm »
Very hard watch for those of us who followed the events on the day via the TV/Radio so no idea how the families and the survivors felt.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:24:44 pm »
Brilliant acting, very emotional and hard to watch, the whitewash has begun  :no
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
The part were the guy gave them petrol after they had run out reminded me of the generosity of the locals coming out and offering there phones so we could phone our loved ones
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm »
The part were the guy gave them petrol after they had run out reminded me of the generosity of the locals coming out and offering thier phones so we could phone our loved ones

Yes, I remember that, people quietly queuing outside the houses of people to use their phone on that main road there. I wasn't just the odd house either, it was most of them.

Got a feeling the phone lines went down, I just went straight back to the coach and Evesway were sending them back as soon as they were full enough to get us back asap rather than worrying about whether you were on the correct one. 
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm »
Where you all watching, Irish TV has it on the 5th?
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm »
As a United fan even I find this a tough watch,  we have our differences as fans but this is one thing that we should all be United on (pardon the pun). I had heard that the journalists were even more scumbags than usual, but that was particularly disgusting, and The Sun 🤬🤬🤬🤬 I never bought that rag anyway and anyone who does us zero intelligence. Well done for fighting for as long as it took to get justice. YNWA.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 pm »
As a United fan even I find this a tough watch,  we have our differences as fans but this is one thing that we should all be United on (pardon the pun). I had heard that the journalists were even more scumbags than usual, but that was particularly disgusting, and The S*n 🤬🤬🤬🤬 I never bought that rag anyway and anyone who does us zero intelligence. Well done for fighting for as long as it took to get justice. YNWA.
Welcome to the forum fella  :)
Hopefully it'll open a few more eyes, with fans of other clubs, as to what actually went on.

I've corrected your spelling of the shitty rag  :wave
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Welcome to the forum fella  :)
Hopefully it'll open a few more eyes, with fans of other clubs, as to what actually went on.

I've corrected your spelling of the shitty rag  :wave

And yet not one person has seen any jail time, I am a parent myself and I could not possibly imagine the grief suffered by the families of the 96. I say againwell done for the continued fight.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
97 now MU mate. Please continue to watch and encourage others.
Welcome to RAWK.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm »
Where you all watching, Irish TV has it on the 5th?
Its on ITV, try the ITV hub or Britbox perhaps? (Although not sure theyre available in Ireland)

Edit: just looked at the ITV Hub and all 4 episodes are on there for those of you looking to avoid the adverts. Although I found the ad breaks for once provided a much needed break
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Posted this on my Facebook and thought I'd put it in here. I felt a bit of a fraud going to the inquest if I'm honest but it was a huge honour.



I've just watched the first 2 episodes of Anne, on ITV Hub and I'm in bits. It reminded me of the honour and privilege I had in meeting Anne Williams briefly along with my good friend Harinder Singh on what seemed at the time a momentous and happy day at the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in 2012, when I took the photo below.


I've drifted away from the LFC forums and matches over the years and therefore sadly lost touch with many great friends, including several survivors and many who have worked tirelessly over decades to get the real truth out there. But I have always had, and will always have the deepest awe and respect for the relatives of those who died on that awful and fully preventable day, and for those who never, ever stopped seeking justice. They are the very, very best of people.


At a time of year when there's the usual bickering over who did or didn't get MBEs or OBEs, I'm reminded that the true heroes and heroines of this world are actually people like Anne Williams. Her fight for the truth about what happened to her son Kevin and her fight for justice against all the odds was simply unstoppable and she never, ever gave up in her search for the truth. The strength she had was truly inspiring and hers is a story that needed to be told.


The Hillsborough story is one of incredible tragedy but also one of outrageous lies and cover ups. It is an appalling stain on this country's history and so its a very good thing that Kevin Sampson wrote this and that its being aired on national television. Sadly real justice will not now be done but at least Anne was able to live to hear that the lies were proven, unequivocally, to be just that.


Anne is a must watch on ITV and Maxine Peake's performance is stunning. It's not a fun or happy watch, but it's gripping, gritty, heartbreaking and just so important. Please do watch it.


RIP Anne, you were the true Iron Lady.


https://www.itv.com/hub/anne/2a5505a0001
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:11:22 am »
Yes, I remember that, people quietly queuing outside the houses of people to use their phone on that main road there. I wasn't just the odd house either, it was most of them.

Got a feeling the phone lines went down, I just went straight back to the coach and Evesway were sending them back as soon as they were full enough to get us back asap rather than worrying about whether you were on the correct one. 

Yes the ordinary people of Sheffield were magnificent that day. I will always remember a pensioner opening her door and allowing anyone to phone home and tell their loved ones they were safe.

Compare that to the sock puppets who gave evidence to the two Taylor inquiries and the two Coroners inquests. The sock puppets often relatives of senior   South Yorkshire Police officers attempted to portray Liverpool fans as a lawless tanked up mob.

Amazing how the first person to phone the Hillsborough evidence phone line was the daughter of a senior SYP officer who to this day besmirches the good name of Liverpool fans. Incredible how senior officers who retired rather than face disciplinary action still peddle disgusting lies about fan behaviour. 
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:13:07 am »
Posted this on my Facebook and thought I'd put it in here. I felt a bit of a fraud going to the inquest if I'm honest but it was a huge honour.



I've just watched the first 2 episodes of Anne, on ITV Hub and I'm in bits. It reminded me of the honour and privilege I had in meeting Anne Williams briefly along with my good friend Harinder Singh on what seemed at the time a momentous and happy day at the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in 2012, when I took the photo below.


I've drifted away from the LFC forums and matches over the years and therefore sadly lost touch with many great friends, including several survivors and many who have worked tirelessly over decades to get the real truth out there. But I have always had, and will always have the deepest awe and respect for the relatives of those who died on that awful and fully preventable day, and for those who never, ever stopped seeking justice. They are the very, very best of people.


At a time of year when there's the usual bickering over who did or didn't get MBEs or OBEs, I'm reminded that the true heroes and heroines of this world are actually people like Anne Williams. Her fight for the truth about what happened to her son Kevin and her fight for justice against all the odds was simply unstoppable and she never, ever gave up in her search for the truth. The strength she had was truly inspiring and hers is a story that needed to be told.


The Hillsborough story is one of incredible tragedy but also one of outrageous lies and cover ups. It is an appalling stain on this country's history and so its a very good thing that Kevin Samson wrote this and that its being aired on national television. Sadly real justice will not now be done but at least Anne was able to live to hear that the lies were proven, unequivocally, to be just that.


Anne is a must watch on ITV and Maxine Peake's performance is stunning. It's not a fun or happy watch, but it's gripping, gritty, heartbreaking and just so important. Please do watch it.


RIP Anne, you were the true Iron Lady.


https://www.itv.com/hub/anne/2a5505a0001

A truly incredible woman, who manged to fight with incredible ferocity combined with absolute dignity.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:36:14 am »
As pointed out by Bob_K on Facebook you can watch all episodes without ads On ITV player now; signed up for 7 day premium free trial to watch all episodes back to back & advert free.
