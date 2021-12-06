« previous next »
Author Topic: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan  (Read 2360 times)

ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« on: December 6, 2021, 08:17:59 pm »
Just seen the advert on ITV for the new drama about Anne Williams, will be aired in January

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/tv/itvs-anne-maxine-peake-play-22312305
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #1 on: December 8, 2021, 02:36:45 pm »
Will defo watch.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #2 on: December 9, 2021, 03:59:45 pm »

'Pleased to confirm that ANNE will air across 4 consecutive nights, 2nd - 5th January. The accompanying documentary THE REAL ANNE - UNFINISHED BUSINESS will go out on 6th January'

^ https://twitter.com/ksampsonwriter/status/1468963346502144000
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #3 on: December 9, 2021, 04:03:24 pm »
Bloody hell I go away on the 4th hope its on catch up. seen the adverts for this the other day, can't wait to see the real iron lady's story.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #4 on: December 10, 2021, 01:46:24 am »
If Kevin Sampson is the screenwriter confident this will be first class. Anne Williams I can't put into words how much I respect her
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #5 on: December 10, 2021, 02:34:21 am »
Anne like so many of the families was a shining light and a truly incredible human being. I will forever be in awe of how hard the families fought but with such incredible dignity.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #6 on: December 10, 2021, 08:30:12 am »
Yep, it will be a must and tough watch. Hopefully it will also reach others that have not yet appreciated her efforts.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2021, 09:34:43 am »
Minor point - to avoid confusion can the thread title be altered? At a glance, it looks like it is on ITV4.
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #8 on: December 10, 2021, 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 10, 2021, 09:34:43 am
Minor point - to avoid confusion can the thread title be altered? At a glance, it looks like it is on ITV4.

Done
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2021, 10:08:24 am »
Quote from: John C on December 10, 2021, 08:30:12 am
Yep, it will be a must and tough watch. Hopefully it will also reach others that have not yet appreciated her efforts.

Told my brother about this, but he can't face watching it. Kevin worked with him in the kitchen of the Toby in Formby and he knew Anne and saw what she went through.
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #10 on: December 10, 2021, 10:42:51 am »
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #11 on: December 18, 2021, 05:15:22 pm »

'The Cast Of 'Anne' Talk Taking On The Hillsborough Disaster | This Morning' (11 minute video from ITV This Morning):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rUBkLfG1Jos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rUBkLfG1Jos</a>


ITV Website Page for info about the 'Anne' documentary - https://www.itv.com/presscentre/ep1week1/anne
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #12 on: December 26, 2021, 09:49:16 am »
Maxine Peake on Hillsborough drama Anne: Its a privilege to be a part of something like this
Thanks
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/dec/26/maxine-peake-anne-williams-hillsborough-drama-itv-interview?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #13 on: December 26, 2021, 01:20:29 pm »
I haven't managed to catch a trailer yet. Is it online anywhere?

edit: just seen there's a trailer at the start of the interview above. Is this the same trailer that ITV have been running on the telly?
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #14 on: December 26, 2021, 06:57:00 pm »
Anne Williams was undoubtedly a wonderful woman and I'm sure this will be a fitting tribute to her, but as a Hillsborough survivor I'm not sure I can personally deal with another drama or documentary about the subject.
I may decide to watch but at present I'm thinking I may be better off to swerve it.
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #15 on: December 26, 2021, 11:29:50 pm »
She is a hero and deserves nothing less. Her character and the impact she had on us all should be told to as many people as possible. But as some have said, I'm not sure if I can bear to watch it.
Re: Anne - ITV four part drama to air January 2nd - 5th 2022
« Reply #16 on: December 27, 2021, 12:39:31 pm »
Going to be a weird, tough watch for me this. Kev was in my year at school - we werent massively close but knew him to say hello to, and had my lunch with him sometimes talking about footy. They filmed at my old school and have got actors playing the roles of teachers who used to teach me. Going to be very surreal watching it.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
They interviewed the actress playing Anne on BBC breakfast this morning. 

She's a Liverpool fan, as are most of the crew and cast, and she/they understand it will be a difficult watch for some survivors and others directly effected by it.

She feels very strongly that the events that day and after are kept in the public eye and the truth continue to be told.

I feel the younger generation of Reds, especially those not from the city, need to be educated and reminded of the truth rather than handed down hearsay.

I've specifically asked my niece to make sure her daughter (17) and her son (14) watch it as I know they've been led to believe the lies. 

I've had to correct them on numerous occasions when they've repeated those lies.
