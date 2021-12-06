They interviewed the actress playing Anne on BBC breakfast this morning.



She's a Liverpool fan, as are most of the crew and cast, and she/they understand it will be a difficult watch for some survivors and others directly effected by it.



She feels very strongly that the events that day and after are kept in the public eye and the truth continue to be told.



I feel the younger generation of Reds, especially those not from the city, need to be educated and reminded of the truth rather than handed down hearsay.



I've specifically asked my niece to make sure her daughter (17) and her son (14) watch it as I know they've been led to believe the lies.



I've had to correct them on numerous occasions when they've repeated those lies.