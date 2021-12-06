« previous next »
Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« on: December 6, 2021, 08:17:59 pm »
Just seen the advert on ITV for the new drama about Anne Williams, will be aired in January

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/tv/itvs-anne-maxine-peake-play-22312305
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #1 on: December 8, 2021, 02:36:45 pm »
Will defo watch.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:59:45 pm »

'Pleased to confirm that ANNE will air across 4 consecutive nights, 2nd - 5th January. The accompanying documentary THE REAL ANNE - UNFINISHED BUSINESS will go out on 6th January'

^ https://twitter.com/ksampsonwriter/status/1468963346502144000
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:03:24 pm »
Bloody hell I go away on the 4th hope its on catch up. seen the adverts for this the other day, can't wait to see the real iron lady's story.
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:24 am »
If Kevin Sampson is the screenwriter confident this will be first class. Anne Williams I can't put into words how much I respect her
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:34:21 am »
Anne like so many of the families was a shining light and a truly incredible human being. I will forever be in awe of how hard the families fought but with such incredible dignity.
