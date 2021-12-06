Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
Author
Topic: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022 (Read 820 times)
Rob the Red Nose
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,876
Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
on:
December 6, 2021, 08:17:59 pm
Just seen the advert on ITV for the new drama about Anne Williams, will be aired in January
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/tv/itvs-anne-maxine-peake-play-22312305
Logged
Fitzy.
I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,262
Indefatigability
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
Reply #1 on:
December 8, 2021, 02:36:45 pm
Will defo watch.
Logged
Quote from: lankyguy007 on July 12, 2015, 05:51:01 pm
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,596
The Awkward Squad
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:59:45 pm »
'Pleased to confirm that ANNE will air across 4 consecutive nights, 2nd - 5th January. The accompanying documentary THE REAL ANNE - UNFINISHED BUSINESS will go out on 6th January'
^
https://twitter.com/ksampsonwriter/status/1468963346502144000
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
kev_goss
Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,197
My new pup Betty
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:24 pm »
Bloody hell I go away on the 4th hope its on catch up. seen the adverts for this the other day, can't wait to see the real iron lady's story.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama
The 92A
Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,220
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:46:24 am »
If Kevin Sampson is the screenwriter confident this will be first class. Anne Williams I can't put into words how much I respect her
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn
Al 666
"I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,033
JFT 97
Re: Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:34:21 am »
Anne like so many of the families was a shining light and a truly incredible human being. I will forever be in awe of how hard the families fought but with such incredible dignity.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Anne - ITV 4 part drama to air in January 2022
