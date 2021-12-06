I'm surprised there hasn't been more comment on this.
Looks good to me and the it looks to be far more embedded in the constitution than the other committees that have existed in the past.
Let's just hope that both parties work well together and it actually delivers.
Graham - how will you judge how well this is working (or otherwise)?
It will be pretty simple -
1. With being 'in the room' before decisions are made we can avoid mess-ups made previously cementing harmony between the Club and supporters;
2. Supporters seeing a real change in their experiences;
3. Continue education of those still not 'getting' the Liverpool way
Supporters through the Board will get the chance to mould what are startegic matters and also for the first time ever a supporters' trust will have legally enforceable rights to stop existential threats to the Club - those rights written into the Club's articles of association.
Idea will be to have each affiliate group consult in their bases and to produce a one, three and five year strategic plan to discuss with the Club before the end of the season.
There will be very regular meetings between the Exec of the Supporters Board (and relevant representatives of affiliates depending on the immediate issues) and all of the SB with the local Exec as a group regularly too.
The SB Exec will also attend the main Board meetings at least once a year and will get the chance to present and hear plans for the future including current and future budget information (properly protected).