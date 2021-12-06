This is going to be as close to 'Fan ownership' we are ever going to get.



It's good that SoS have been officially recognised as our collective representation of all the other supporters groups (even the official supporters group) and I know they will represent our needs. I know the womens supporters club along with our disabled fans association will be represented by SoS going forward which is great from an equality and equal representation standpoint.



Time will tell if this is just lip service that the club have had to give to placate the fans following the Super league debacle. I would love to say that this will be a turning point to how the club deals with the fans (customers). But it's been said plenty of times before. Fan committees, meetings with the board twice a year etc. None of that has ever led to anything meaningful. Lets see if this is something we can be proud of



Going to be interesting to see what will be classed as 'fan-facing strategic matters'