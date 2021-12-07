Tea lady
Kit man Medic Physios anatomical skeleton Dinner lady
Press officer Ball boy Kit mans Labrador
Cardboard cutout of Lionel Richie
Tea ladys goldfish Mop and bucket
Tea lady is a bit weak for me.......just like her tea.
Kit man.......I expect him to be well turned out. He always looks good and this will be a big game to show what he can do.
Medic......will be useful if the game gets nasty. Will save vital seconds if somebody gets badly injured.
Physios anatomical skeleton........he'll give the defence a good spine. Could fall apart if put under pressure.
Dinner lady.......looking forward to seeing what she serves us up.
Press Officer........I expect some high quality pressing from him when we don't have the ball.
Ball boy........rarely holds onto the ball and gives it back far too often. Needs to work on his retention.
Kit mans Labrador........this lad has pedigree. He's full of energy but chases the ball too much. Tends to fall asleep after half time. Needs a good run out though.
Cardboard cutout of Lionel Richie...........really....Hello
, Sail On
. The guy is like a statue and is often caught offside. Too Still
at times. Not mobile enough. All night Long
our worst player. Klopp Just Can't Say Goodbye
to this guy and it's time he was shifted on and found a new club. From a distance he looks like the real thing but he's a fake. I'm not a fan.
Tea ladys goldfish.......hasn't played for a while so could be like a fish out of water. Good diver though and will hopefully get us a penalty. Hard to catch.
Mop and bucket.......will show their defence a clean pair of heels. Can drop back into defence where he'll clean everything up.