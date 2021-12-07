« previous next »
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 10:35:57 am
The following will deffo start:

Kelleher
Neco
Konate
Tsimikas
Morgan
Minamino
Ox
Origi

Haven't a clue who the remaining 3 will be.
Ox to be captain?

Klopp will always put out an 11 to be competitive in a game and balanced with what the medical team are telling him about how this game may impact on the first-teamers for the upcoming games. He's admitted that much.
As this is not a home game - where Klopp tends to play as strong a line-up as he can to honour the Anfield fans - I can see us going with one of the 'weakest' line ups for a CL game.
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 10:57:39 am
Does anyone know the full travel party? Which young lads might get an appearance? Assume Morton starts again, deserves it.

Would like to see Nat get 45 or 90.
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:06:43 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:22:31 am
                              Tea lady

Kit man     Medic    Physios anatomical skeleton   Dinner lady

      Press officer   Ball boy   Kit mans Labrador

              Cardboard cutout of Lionel Richie   

           Tea ladys goldfish     Mop and bucket

Tea lady is a bit weak for me.......just like her tea.
Kit man.......I expect him to be well turned out. He always looks good and this will be a big game to show what he can do.
Medic......will be useful if the game gets nasty. Will save vital seconds if somebody gets badly injured.
Physios anatomical skeleton........he'll give the defence a good spine. Could fall apart if put under pressure.
Dinner lady.......looking forward to seeing what she serves us up.
Press Officer........I expect some high quality pressing from him when we don't have the ball.
Ball boy........rarely holds onto the ball and gives it back far too often. Needs to work on his retention.
Kit mans Labrador........this lad has pedigree. He's full of energy but chases the ball too much. Tends to fall asleep after half time. Needs a good run out though.
Cardboard cutout of Lionel Richie...........really....Hello, Sail On. The guy is like a statue and is often caught offside. Too Still at times. Not mobile enough. All night Long our worst player. Klopp Just Can't Say Goodbye to this guy and it's time he was shifted on and found a new club. From a distance he looks like the real thing but he's a fake. I'm not a fan.
Tea ladys goldfish.......hasn't played for a while so could be like a fish out of water. Good diver though and will hopefully get us a penalty. Hard to catch.
Mop and bucket.......will show their defence a clean pair of heels. Can drop back into defence where he'll clean everything up.
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:26:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:32:28 am
There's no way Cannonier is playing in central midfield.
I think he meant Doctor Who
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:28:01 am
Not bothered about who we play as our starting 11. Not bothered about Atletico Madrid.

Just go there and win.
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:38:39 am
Mental that we've not played at the San Siro.
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:44:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:38:39 am
Mental that we've not played at the San Siro.

We have against Inter
Re: AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM
Today at 11:51:56 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:44:19 am
We have against Inter

Torres winner and then that robbery in 65(?).
