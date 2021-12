Still plenty to play for the other sides in the group. Pretty much whoever wins their game goes through to the next round so it really is winner take all for the other teams. I think Milan will come out and try to attack and win the game which will leave us a few opportunities to counter-attack and exploit gaps.



I definitely think we will rotate and JK has said as much. That being said, there's a few players who are on the fringes of first team action that could do with minutes. No matter who we put out, there'll be players there that are good enough to be starting games for us (e.g. Tsimikas, Ibou, Ox, Origi and Minamino have all been pretty good when they've had opportunities, and it's no shame being kept out of the side by world class players )