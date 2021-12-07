AC Milan vs Liverpool, San Siro on Tuesday, 7 Dec 2021, KO at 8 PM

This fixture, under anything but these circumstances, would have been an important fixture in the season. A European match, against traditional European heavyweights, playing for the first time ever in their historical stadium and with 3 points at stake, would normally be a fixture that we would all be looking to get a big performance and a crucial win. However, considering how the season has played out so far, we had already qualified for the knockout rounds with two rounds to spare, which is a rarity considering how we always bring things to the last minute or the last game. And currently, we have won all 5 CL games this season, which means this game is a dead rubber from Liverpool's perspective, with all due respect to the money we get for winning each CL game.However, AC Milan have all to play for. They are currently 3rd in the group and they would need to better Porto's result in the other game to qualify for the next round. All the other 3 teams in the group are in a tight spot and all of them have a chance to go through to the next round. From Serie-A perspective, AC Milan are sitting 1 point ahead at the Top of the Table, while Liverpool are 1 point behind the PL leaders Manchester City.Regarding the occasion, there are a combined 13 European Cups won by the two sides. Considering that, it is interesting to note that these two sides have only met thrice before in offical games, two of them in previous European Cup/CL finals, which both sides share a record of 1-1, and once earlier this season at Anfield, which we won 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, where some of our early season defensive frailties were exposed.The CL final in 2005 is considered to be one of the best European Cup finals ever, if not the best, for the drama, for the goals, for the comeback and for several unflinching performances on the day. That AC Milan side was considered to be the best side around at that time and books will continue to be written on how they raced to 3-0 lead in the first half, only to be pegged by the roaring Reds, with a comeback masterminded by one of their greatest ever players in Steven Gerrard with important contributions from other players. The second half and extra time was notable for how valiantly Carragher defended despite cramps, how well Gerrard adapted to a role at RB and marshaled his side and for the crucial double saves by Dudek. And then while our penalty takers did their jobs well, Dudek recreated the wobbly legs as suggested by Carragher and was successfully able to thwart two of the opposition's penalties to secure a historic triumph for Liverpool. The day was also known for the support shown by the travelling Liverpool supporters, in a way that will never be forgotten. Songs were sung of the team's praise despite trailing 3-0 at HT and being outclassed by a superior Milan side.While that game and that CL triumph will never be forgotten by any Liverpool supporter, this game also has its own significance as this is the first time we play at San Siro, a historical stadium and hopefully will be a good experience for the travelling supporters.Coincidentally, after this game, Liverpool take on Aston Villa managed by none other than Steven Gerrard, who masterminded that win as a player and as a leader along with manager Rafa Benitez. Jurgen Klopp will have to think of that upcoming game and the subsequent PL games which will come thick and fast and might consider rotating heavily.As for injuries and suspensions, James Milner is suspended, while Keita, Firmino, Jones and Elliot remain injured for Liverpool. Kjaer, Castillejo, Rebic, Calabria and Giroud remain injured for AC Milan.RefereeDanny Makkelie NEDAssistant refereesHessel Steegstra NEDJan de Vries NEDFourth officialDennis Higler NEDVideo Assistant RefereePol van Boekel NEDAssistant Video Assistant RefereeRob Dieperink NEDWelcome to discuss the lineups, predictions, tactics and the game all you want.