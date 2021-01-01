« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm  (Read 3649 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,458
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm
Shit team at home, please.  Can't fathom anyone wanting anything other than that.

United then?
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm
For those who want to watch, it's supposed to be live on Youtube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=le_GvVfOceE

thanks mate.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:04:49 pm »
Id like kiddiminster harriers at home
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,830
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:06:38 pm »
At home to Shrewsbury. Not bad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,320
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:07:04 pm »
That'll do
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
  • Legacy fan
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:07:36 pm »
Perfect
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,296
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:07:46 pm »
Excellent draw.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm »
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,528
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 pm »
Nice!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,889
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm »
Sweet! Play the under 18's.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,889
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:10:36 pm »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,798
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm »
Those biffs again
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,207
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:09:44 pm
Sweet! Play the under 18's.

Wonder if they'll moan again?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,830
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:13:45 pm »
And Gerrard to knock out the Mancs as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm »
I'll take that!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
  • Seis Veces
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm »
I've been expecting you, Mr Critchley Lijnders

Very good chance to progress with a fringe/young squad
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:18:25 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm
Those biffs again
Proper shower of wools. We were right by them last time. Looked like they were auditioning for next series of  Little Britain
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,496
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm »
Something boss to look forward to when Chrimbo is finally over.
Have I ever mentioned I love the FA Cup.
Logged

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
  • All is well
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm »
Can't wait to play a weakened side and get told we're ruining the good name of the fa cup
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,885
  • Truthiness
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Quite possibly the dullest 3rd round draw there's ever been. Only the mancs vs Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa (to give them their full name) is of interest, and nearly all the big sides got home draws against minnows.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:27:46 pm »
Decent draw that, hopefully we wont need a replay this time
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 pm »
Better hope AFCON gets cancelled so we don't get moaned at for not playing Mane and Salah.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,990
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm »
Happy with that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,798
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:38:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:18:25 pm
Proper shower of wools. We were right by them last time. Looked like they were auditioning for next series of  Little Britain

Me too.

Giving grief to actual kids (on the pitch) too.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,745
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm
Easy peasy lemon squeezy.

Quite possibly the dullest 3rd round draw there's ever been. Only the mancs vs Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa (to give them their full name) is of interest, and nearly all the big sides got home draws against minnows.

It's usually a bit crap with the odd gem due to the open draw, but it's really slim pickings this season. Marine-Spurs was a cracking tie last season but bittersweet behind closed doors.

All the hype will be over Gerrard up against the worlds greatest coach.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm »
No doubt our game will be televised.

What price will it be for a kop ticket for this fixture?
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:55:30 pm »
A home draw! Can't asked for more, great chance for Gordon and Morton to get some more game time.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,496
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm
What price will it be for a kop ticket for this fixture?
Usually quite low mate, £20 adults perhaps.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,410
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm »
Those knobheads again. 
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 pm »
Great draw for us, couldn't really have got much better.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,124
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm »
Full draw anyone?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm
Full draw anyone?

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,124
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm »
Cheers Tubs.

United v Villa the standout fixture by a mile.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 08:37:37 pm »
Bet we're the 2pm Sunday slot, the worst slot of the entire weekend.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:37:37 pm
Bet we're the 2pm Sunday slot, the worst slot of the entire weekend.

Any idea when date/time will be confirmed?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,019
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm
Can't wait to play a weakened side and get told we're ruining the good name of the fa cup

Didn't their chairman also moan cos we only charged £15 for tickets which we were giving them and they wanted more money, the greedy bastards.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:32:19 pm
Cheers Tubs.

United v Villa the standout fixture by a mile.

I like the Forest v Arsenal one, something of a cup upset on the cards there.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:25:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:10:36 pm

Happy with that draw. Although the PL and CL are always our priorities, I do love a domestic cup run and I haven't been to Anfield South in ages.

That Shrewsbury club badge though - it's just hideous. Like a beer mat you'd find in a pub called The Three Dead Lions.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 