Author Topic: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4  (Read 15668 times)

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:39:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:39:10 am
Crystal clear. I knew what I meant. :D

Ive actually only had a couple, but been awake since half 5. That might be the problem!

Looks all wrong though, doesnt it?



Actually I've 'seen' the architect that designed it:-

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #601 on: Today at 02:07:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
13 90th minute winners in the PL under Klopp. Pretty mental.

Anyone fill in the gaps? I've got:

Today vs Wolves (Origi)
20/21 vs West Brom (Alisson)
20/21 vs Villa (Trent)
20/21 vs Spurs (Firmino)
19/20 vs Spurs (OG)
19/20 vs Villa (Mane)
19/20 vs Leicester (Milner)
18/19 vs Everton (Origi)
16/17 vs Everton (Mane)
15/16 vs Norwich (Lallana)

Not sure if Mane vs Palace counts - put us 4-2 up but ended up being the winner in a 4-3 I guess.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KQUg082GKis
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:59:29 am »
Was working this evening (immediately after the full-time whistle) and then catching-up on the F1, so feel like I didn't have much time to process the match, the goal, and the result earlier...!

Felt like a really entertaining game of football at the time - if it'd have finished goalless I think I'd still have said the same, despite the frustration. Messaged my dad moments before it was mentioned that Origi was coming on that I had a feeling it was his sort of night, and went absolutely bananas (unfortunately alone in my living room!) like the rest of us when that goal was scored.

Said the following in my Southampton preview...

Quote
Its perhaps fair to say that the Reds have started the season with modest success  they sit 3rd, just out of touch with leaders Chelsea, and are the leagues top scorers. Four draws and a defeat to West Ham mean that Klopps side have yet to truly build a head of steam in the Premier League, however, and even the emphatic defeat of an in-form Arsenal side is difficult to read too much into. Leaders Chelsea face both Liverpool and Man City either side of their January FA Cup fixture, in what is likely to be a pivotal pair of fixtures  to ensure genuine confidence going into that Chelsea game, you sense that Liverpool must be no further away from the summit than the current 4 points. Saturdays game represents the first of a run of league matches to see out 2021 that Liverpool will be expected to win each one of, and professional efficiency will be key through this period[B/].

...and this last week has been fantastic.

I've also just watched the goal on loop a handful of times. Nothing new to say, I'm sure, by wow...Van Dijk's pass, Salah's touch, Origi's burst of pace on realising something is on, Salah's slow-down & pass, and Origi killing the ball with his right-toe before turning 180 degrees and striking home with his left...just maginificent. A brilliant goal.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #603 on: Today at 05:33:22 am »
You can count maybe 7 sitters that we missed, and their best chance was clearly going to be off side. Strange game for us.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #604 on: Today at 06:01:02 am »
These are the important wins, and you could tell Jurgen thought so.
His smile after the final whistle was ear to ear, and it stayed that way until he left the field.

Top job from our boys today and brilliant from big Divok  :wellin
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:14:05 am »
I hope the sniping at Divock by some can now cease permanently. The joy on the boss' face when he talks about the legend that is Divock is palpable. He's our 5th choice striker and happy in that role. What a player. What a man.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:21:13 am »
This team eh.

Thought Thiago was absoutely immmse. His ability on the ball and footballing IQ is ridiculously good.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:48:03 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:14:05 am
I hope the sniping at Divock by some can now cease permanently. The joy on the boss' face when he talks about the legend that is Divock is palpable. He's our 5th choice striker and happy in that role. What a player. What a man.
Klopp could barely contain his laughter in the post match interview. Had me in in absolute stitches.


Divock has created his own magnificently joyous history here.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:38:15 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 05:33:22 am
You can count maybe 7 sitters that we missed, and their best chance was clearly going to be off side. Strange game for us.

It was just one of those games where you are convinced there is sort some of invisible god in front of the opposition goal keeping the ball out. The defenders toe to keep Salah from tapping in in the first half, the inexplicable Jota miss, the save from Mane, the double save from Thiago, Salahs miss from a position he scores 9 times out of 10. Then also  the fact that was one of the most despicable displays of cheating and time wasting you are ever likely to see to break up our rhythm.

All the more satisfying to then get out of there with a spectacular goal and win.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:38:41 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:59:29 am
Was working this evening (immediately after the full-time whistle) and then catching-up on the F1, so feel like I didn't have much time to process the match, the goal, and the result earlier...!

Felt like a really entertaining game of football at the time - if it'd have finished goalless I think I'd still have said the same, despite the frustration. Messaged my dad moments before it was mentioned that Origi was coming on that I had a feeling it was his sort of night, and went absolutely bananas (unfortunately alone in my living room!) like the rest of us when that goal was scored.

Said the following in my Southampton preview...

...and this last week has been fantastic.

I've also just watched the goal on loop a handful of times. Nothing new to say, I'm sure, by wow...Van Dijk's pass, Salah's touch, Origi's burst of pace on realising something is on, Salah's slow-down & pass, and Origi killing the ball with his right-toe before turning 180 degrees and striking home with his left...just maginificent. A brilliant goal.

absolutely brilliant isnt is. this team just doesn't stop. and the camaraderie is amazing as seen from the celebrations from the bench. I got to admit that i was resigned with a point but luckily the team have more belief than i have.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:48:48 am »
i thought that Salah miss was actually penalty, that defender straight out fouled and had no idea where the ball was.
