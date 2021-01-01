Quote

Its perhaps fair to say that the Reds have started the season with modest success  they sit 3rd, just out of touch with leaders Chelsea, and are the leagues top scorers. Four draws and a defeat to West Ham mean that Klopps side have yet to truly build a head of steam in the Premier League, however, and even the emphatic defeat of an in-form Arsenal side is difficult to read too much into. Leaders Chelsea face both Liverpool and Man City either side of their January FA Cup fixture, in what is likely to be a pivotal pair of fixtures  to ensure genuine confidence going into that Chelsea game, you sense that Liverpool must be no further away from the summit than the current 4 points. Saturdays game represents the first of a run of league matches to see out 2021 that Liverpool will be expected to win each one of, and professional efficiency will be key through this period

Was working this evening (immediately after the full-time whistle) and then catching-up on the F1, so feel like I didn't have much time to process the match, the goal, and the result earlier...!Felt like a really entertaining game of football at the time - if it'd have finished goalless I think I'd still have said the same, despite the frustration. Messaged my dad moments before it was mentioned that Origi was coming on that I had a feeling it was his sort of night, and went absolutely bananas (unfortunately alone in my living room!) like the rest of us when that goal was scored.Said the following in my Southampton preview......and this last week has been fantastic.I've also just watched the goal on loop a handful of times. Nothing new to say, I'm sure, by wow...Van Dijk's pass, Salah's touch, Origi's burst of pace on realising something is on, Salah's slow-down & pass, and Origi killing the ball with his right-toe before turning 180 degrees and striking home with his left...just maginificent. A brilliant goal.