Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,425
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,624
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm
Arf!

Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,870
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm
Offf - That's got to hurt.

0-1 45+2
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,732
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:48:03 pm
Rafa should just resign.
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm
 :lmao :lmao
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,778
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm
:lmao oh Everton
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm
Odegaard scores, maybe its just not your night, week, month, year, decade or century at this point..l
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,870
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1087 on: Today at 08:48:32 pm
If only Pickford had longer arms.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,199
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1088 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm
Oh dear oh dear
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,516
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1089 on: Today at 08:48:47 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:47:39 pm
Lol
:lmao

Pickford nowhere near it, even while standing at his near post...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1090 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1091 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm
Arf.
S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm
Merry Christmas Everton

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm
Hate seeing Rafa like this to be honest, but so desperately want these to get relegated.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm
They could go down
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1095 on: Today at 08:49:44 pm
So very Everton, Arsenal with there first shot on target too,. ;D
BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,647
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1096 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm
If only Pickford was the size of a grown man.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1097 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm
They won't go down, far worse teams in this league, but this is still hilarious stuff.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,876
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1098 on: Today at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:47:35 pm
Could these get relegated?
They could but the PL would never let that happen for commercial reasons as they wouldn't want to lose 1.1 billion Everton fans worldwide ahdyskskslslalasyjsd
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1099 on: Today at 08:50:07 pm
From the feeling of going 1-0 up to the reality of being 1-0 down in a minute. Thats so Everton.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,880
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1100 on: Today at 08:50:19 pm
Honestly thought there'd be more boos at half time. They're just numbed by all the mediocrity now.

Actually that's a tad unfair. They'd give their eternal souls for the level of mediocrity right now.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm
I dislike Arsenal as much as Everton but after that Ben Godfrey tackle, I want Everton to get smashed now.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:50:42 pm
Pickford has only touched the ground after his little hop as the ball flies past him. Hope to fuck Spurs spunk big money on him.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1103 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:48:03 pm
Rafa should just resign.

yeah but he would not get a big fat payoff for that.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,462
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1104 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:49:52 pm
They won't go down, far worse teams in this league, but this is still hilarious stuff.

I dont think there are far worse teams to be honest, these are well and truly in with the shit.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,729
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1105 on: Today at 08:51:05 pm
Losing to a team who'd done absolutely nothing in the game.

They'll whinge about VAR but Godfrey should have gone and the cheating bastard dived for the free kick.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1106 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm
Come on walk out again,we want trophies damnit!  ;D
S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1107 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm
This would be huge if Arsenal hang on. Everton are away to Palace and Chelsea in their next two.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,199
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1108 on: Today at 08:52:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:50:19 pm
Honestly thought there'd be more boos at half time.

Haven't you heard, all the fans left on 27 mins mate.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1109 on: Today at 08:52:39 pm
Whilst this is hilarious. Richarlison looked onside haha
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,880
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1110 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:50:42 pm
Pickford has only touched the ground after his little hop as the ball flies past him. Hope to fuck Spurs spunk big money on him.
Does Antonio Conte strike you as a manager prone to making idiotic decisions?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1111 on: Today at 08:53:18 pm
Pickford was actually thinking of giving it all up and becoming a referee but his arms aren't long enough to pull a card out of his pocket.
You try me once you beg for more.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,729
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1112 on: Today at 08:54:01 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:51:00 pm
I dont think there are far worse teams to be honest, these are well and truly in with the shit.

Calvert Lewin, Richarlison and Gray is a good attack for the PL, at least below the top few.

There's not much else there but then there's really not much in this Arsenal side either. The league is crap this year.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,104
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1113 on: Today at 08:54:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:52:39 pm
Whilst this is hilarious. Richarlison looked onside haha

That would be even more hilarious.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1114 on: Today at 08:54:37 pm
XG was 0.23-0.13 which kind of sums it up
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,199
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1115 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm
I imagine there are some tweets going around saying they meant to walk out on 77 not 27.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,876
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1116 on: Today at 08:55:06 pm
i really forgot who was Everton keeper before Pickford, was it Tim Howard?
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1117 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:54:57 pm
I imagine there are some tweets going around saying they meant to walk out on 77 not 27.

What are they going to do when they go 95 years without a trophy? Going to have to hope for a lot of injury time.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,622
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #1118
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:44:55 pm
who is the commentator that kept saying he is onside?

If you're listening to Martin Tyler, co com is Stephen Warnock.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
