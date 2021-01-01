Yep. We've only ourselves to blame. No use hoping others to do our job. This league campaign is turning out to be incredibly tough.



We were all spoilt winning it how we did. We led from the front, and never really had the lead closed at any point. It was as stress free as title wins go, and absolute procession and yet at times we all felt the tension, even before the Watford defeat and wed won 25 from 26!You have to accept that to win it in this era youre probably going to have to battle with one or two sides equally capable of winning it. Its just how it is. Hopefully we win later and Chelsea fans are swearing at us for not dropping the pace.To win it this year well probably have to go through this every week until the very end of the season. We have to accept that City and Chelsea will also win the large majority of their games. Each new week theres a chance they might drop points but a reality that theyll probably win.Get your heads around that and youll be able to enjoy us more, hopefully!