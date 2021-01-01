« previous next »
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #120 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:28:15 pm
Anyway, Hoddle - 'Goal of the Season'. No I don't think so. It was piss poor defending and goalkeeping, its hardly been smashed into the corner and he was completely unmarked.

It's a contender, the defending was poor but supreme technique is always going to raise questions of goal of the season and that's as good technique as you will see. Cant underestimate how hard that goal was to score even without being pressed. Even getting the ball into that bottom corner on the volley from a ball travelling that far and that high is extremely difficult


Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:31:22 pm
Rice gave the ball away so poorly for their 2nd. I hope one of our rivals buys him for big money, he's fine but nothing special.


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:32:52 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 01:26:45 pm
Yep. We've only ourselves to blame. No use hoping others to do our job. This league campaign is turning out to be incredibly tough.

We were all spoilt winning it how we did. We led from the front, and never really had the lead closed at any point. It was as stress free as title wins go, and absolute procession and yet at times we all felt the tension, even before the Watford defeat and wed won 25 from 26!

You have to accept that to win it in this era youre probably going to have to battle with one or two sides equally capable of winning it. Its just how it is. Hopefully we win later and Chelsea fans are swearing at us for not dropping the pace.

To win it this year well probably have to go through this every week until the very end of the season. We have to accept that City and Chelsea will also win the large majority of their games. Each new week theres a chance they might drop points but a reality that theyll probably win.

Get your heads around that and youll be able to enjoy us more, hopefully!


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm
Can't say I'm surprised. West Ham's great early form has desered them recently


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:33:37 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:26:15 pm
Can we also wait til the end of a game before deciding whether a team has tried, or its game over, and all the other shite.

West Ham arent in as good a patch of form as when we played them, we were a bit unlucky in that respect but they hate Chelsea and theyll give it a go. What doesnt help is their smaller squad and third game in a week. Chelsea rested loads against Watford and are better equipped to deal with it.

Hopefully well be similar against Wolves (without the resting loads).

Lets just see what happens sections half. Unless youre trying to cry in a West Ham equaliser in which case, crack on!

I'm imagining Big Dick Nick's mid-term school report of 'Must try harder'. Then the end of term report with 'Nick has made big improvements in his attitude and effort - well done!'.
 ;D



Gifted Right Foot

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:34:55 pm
Fair play to Chelsea for grinding out results but i really hope this style of football isn't rewarded with a title.


deano2727

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #126 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm
A lot of people find it tough to admit to themselves that this Chelsea side is very good and very well-coached.

That won't change no matter what the result is here today.

I reckon the team that finishes ahead of them wins the league.


SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #127 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:31:22 pm
Rice gave the ball away so poorly for their 2nd. I hope one of our rivals buys him for big money, he's fine but nothing special.
Man united have entered the chat



Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm
Havertz injured? He's had a few now hasn't he?



RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #129 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm
There's at least one more goal in this for West Ham if not more. A fair bit of space in behind Chelsea and they're still playing risky at the back, a couple of quick passes and a well timed run and West Ham are in. Don't be suprised if Antonio scores this half


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #130 on: Today at 01:40:00 pm
So the late flag and offside given does count sometimes?



RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:35:01 pm
A lot of people find it tough to admit to themselves that this Chelsea side is very good and very well-coached.

That won't change no matter what the result is here today.

I reckon the team that finishes ahead of them wins the league.

Its not surprising the Chelsea and City were the 2 biggest spenders in the league for the last 2 seasons. United being the only black swan.


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:41:32 pm
That 2 v 1 when someone in the 2 cant stay onside or the other cant release the ball at the right time is so infuriating.



rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is there a reason West Ham arent like rabid animals around Chelsea players like they were v us?





rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:42:34 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:41:32 pm
That 2 v 1 when someone in the 2 cant stay onside or the other cant release the ball at the right time is so infuriating.

And why theyre at West Ham not us/Chelsea/city





Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:42:35 pm
Offsite again, idiot.



Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm
Why do people keep saying Chelsea can't keep it up or will just drop off? They're a functional side and they won't care if they win every game one nil. It's not quite Leicester but until they actually show a wobble don't assume a wobble will come.

We will just have to do the business at their place.





Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is there a reason West Ham arent like rabid animals around Chelsea players like they were v us?

Moyes. He hates us.





rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm
Get In 2-2


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #139 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm
Who says Chelsea don't concede?



RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:46:23 pm
What a fucking finish


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #141 on: Today at 01:46:23 pm
Oh yes!






Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #142 on: Today at 01:46:28 pm
Strike that.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #143 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is there a reason West Ham arent like rabid animals around Chelsea players like they were v us?

People realise this is nonsense. They were shit against us in my opinion and should have had ten men and first goal disallowed.



FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #144 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Gerrin

Now hold on yer c*nts


SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #145 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:41:40 pm
Is there a reason West Ham arent like rabid animals around Chelsea players like they were v us?
I only know a couple of west ham fans and they absolutely hate Liverpool. Maybe they consider playing as as some sort of big rivalry



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #146 on: Today at 01:46:59 pm
Cracking finish - come on you Hammers


latortuga

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
Reply #147 on: Today at 01:47:02 pm
It seems like an odd decision giving Antonio the job of defending arguably Chelsea's most dangerous CB at corners.

Sure he has the physicality, but he's shown a real lack of desire to stay touch tight and even jostle and grab at Silva to try and slow his ability to attack the ball.  West Ham have 3 CB's to choose from and yet they're going with Antonio and it's ended up costing them a goal.

2-2!!!! Get in son...Get in!!!  8)


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,062
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm »
Well that was unexpected!

They look shot West Ham - heavy legs everywhere. Their small squad coming back to haunt them now but maybe this will be a little shot in the arm for them.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:42:34 pm
And why theyre at West Ham not us/Chelsea/city

What's the explanation for Anelka playing for PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea then?
 ;D

Seemed to be permanently offside apart from at Bolton but he was probably terrified of Allardyce battering him.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
meh, it will end 2-4 chelsea
Logged

Online Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »

Game raising twats
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,001
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm »
Bowen is pretty Good, isn't he?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,357
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #153 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:33:37 pm
I'm imagining Big Dick Nick's mid-term school report of 'Must try harder'. Then the end of term report with 'Nick has made big improvements in his attitude and effort - well done!'.
 ;D

Exactly! Coast when you can, knuckle down when required!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #154 on: Today at 01:48:10 pm »
Hopefully Fabianski can go 35mins without a clanger
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:47:34 pm
Exactly! Coast when you can, knuckle down when required!

And loads of cramming on the evening before an exam.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm »
Goal of the season for me that.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Bowen is good.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #158 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm »
This West Ham back line looks so nervous.

Sitting this deep no way they can hold this at 2-2 until FT.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 15 (December 4th-6th 2021)
« Reply #159 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:35:01 pm
A lot of people find it tough to admit to themselves that this Chelsea side is very good and very well-coached.

That won't change no matter what the result is here today.

I reckon the team that finishes ahead of them wins the league.

I dont find that tough to admit

I find tough to accept United were racking up titles v Norwich and Villa in the 90s and we have to fight these and city with the team weve finally got

That is rather aggravating
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
