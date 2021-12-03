Usually, but I'm hoping that as this is a high-profile case, particularly horrific and the people involved don't appear to even be able to show any remorse, I'd say that they were a danger to the general public. In such instances, such people can be remanded in custody indefinately (known as "At Her Majesty's pleasure")
"Tustin refused to enter the court room to hear the judge's sentencing remarks or victim impact statements from Arthur's family."This says it all about her, cowardly and lacking any remorse. I hope she gets what's coming to her
sadly these creatures are looked after and fawned over by prison psychologists/therapists as some sort of case study.
At Her Majesty's Pleasure and the Home Secretary deciding the length of a sentence was abolished years ago.Sentencing is in the hands if the trial judge, subject to appeal and release us in the hands of the Oarole Board.
Have you got any evidence that the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing Act) 2000 has been overruled?Still appears to be in place.
What gets me is there are some people who are never able to have children and would give anything to have a child. Then you hear about scum like this and it totally sickens you. At least the poor little one is in a better place, no kid should have to put up with stuff like this.
A friend of ours, who is unable to have kids, adopted a little boy who was take from smackhead parents at birth as he was an addict even then. She's given him a wonderful childhood so far, but some kids just are born into shit through no fault of their own.Hope the parents are made to suffer every single miserable fucking day inside.
Research into what makes a person commit such a crime has a chance of making a difference in future. Contrary to popular belief/ understanding/wishful thinking, punishment including sentence length or severity (inc death penalty) has little effect on offender rates. Revenge esp a general societal revenge indicates a wider problem in society and solves nothing. What happens to the killers in this or any other case is of no concern to me, my only feelings are towards the victim.
It's heart-breaking what some kids are born into. Thank goodness there are good people like your friend who at least try and give them something precious. As for these two cretins neither of them should be allowed to have kids ever again. It frightens the hell out of me the way people are allowed out of prison in no time at all, to reoffend and ruin someone else's life into the bargain.
They'd had three kids taken away before he was born, just horrendous.
Massive sympathy for the prosecution, defence, judge, jury, stenographers etc - I remember they all had counselling after the Lost Pprophets trial - I hope proper support is in place.
I dont understand how this doesnt qualify for a whole life term. Only way theres any justice here is if guards turn a blind eye and people take their fucking time. They deserve to spend years in fear and pain.Absolutely fucking unfathomable. Read the whole of the judges verdict and its worse than anything you could imagine. The woman is fucking Satan - but imagine the fucking weirdo of a dad letting/participating in this happening to your son. The social workers who missed it should be struck off, as should the coppers. Read somewhere about one of his uncles wanting to go check on him and being turned back by coppers who threatened him with lockdown rules but that might be mischief.The minute he wasnt back at school with his background shouldve set every alarm bell in the system going aswell.
It's always easy to lash out at social workers and put the blame on them. The problem is the service is underfunded say nothing of a large proportion of social workers leaving and not always being replaced, which leaves a huge burden on those left behind. Also why is it this country has such a huge proportion of children at risk in the first place? These cases are not even rare nowadays. The way the Government has basically been trying to force Councils into huge budget cuts has yet again made the job even more challenging yet no one is having a go at them. Why not? Needless to say the MP in this area is a Tory who seems to have no problem with his Government forcing cuts here, there and everywhere, yet as ever expects the services to go without a hitch. If people are not being replaced, then mistakes are going to be more likely. The whole system needs to be looked at by an independent body.This is an interesting report which highlights how lockdown means that social workers getting into homes in the first place was even more difficult. In the case of this awful woman she was highly manipulative, which also seems to have played a part.https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/03/how-much-did-lockdown-help-arthur-labinjo-hughes-killers-escape-notice
I agree with some of what you are saying Jill but incorrect assessments of his condition and well being were made. I understand that things may not be able to be actioned quickly enough by social services and maybe things were assessed in a way with a lack of resources in mind. But there were incorrect assessments just months before he died.We shouldnt be looking to shift blame because we know who is responsible. But there were some huge failures and that needs to be addressed.
They'll do about 60 percent of that sentence. Fucking joke. These two c*nts need battered, starved, pissed on, and be made to sleep on the floor every day for their sentence.
Don't condone violence in anyway but i don't think i would lose a wink of sleep if she was battered every night.Evil bitch.
In the US after school shootings we always hear thoughts and prayers sadly in the UK when a child is killed due to social services misreading the signs we hear lessons will be learnt, it makes me sick.
The poor boy in one the clips,said he wanted to play for Liverpool then Spurs. I remember reading somewhere, his wicked father, destroyed the boy's beloved LFC jersey, to 'teach' him a lesson.His dad & girlfriend dont deserve to see the sun again
Have been following this story after I noticed a headline on the news saying 'nobody loves me'. Its quite simply horrifying that a child would say this. Absolutely heartbreaking that a life so fragile and innocent is forced to resort to saying this. Cannot imagine humans would do this, let alone to your own child. Ideally these bastards would suffer an American style prison beating every day and end up on the realgore rekd videos, but knowing this is a pussy country one can only hope prison guards turn a blind eye to willing prisoners who want to have a go at these c*nts.
https://www.change.org/p/uk-parliament-petition-to-have-arthur-labinjo-hughes-killers-given-a-whole-life-orderWould urge people to sign. Up to over 250000. 60000 since a out 7am today
How many times have we heard the standard reply when cases like this happen.We will have a full inquiry. lessons have to be learned.Ive always put a lot down to weak social workers taking the easy way out to avoid confrontation. these 2 were nasty bas... so I imagine they had the same attitude with social workers.Arthurs grandmother showed the social workers photos of Arthurs bruising 2 months before he was murdered. Social workers decided he wasn't at risk. how can anyone think a kid with a body full of bruising is not at risk, IMO the social workers did what past social workers did in these cases and took the easy way out to avoid confrontation.
Sorry, this is all sorts of wrong to me. Nothing to do with the two killers, but I definitively don't want sentencing by mob rule, and I also don't want parliament to decide sentences. The justice system and the political system have to be independent.
