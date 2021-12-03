I dont understand how this doesnt qualify for a whole life term.



Only way theres any justice here is if guards turn a blind eye and people take their fucking time. They deserve to spend years in fear and pain.



Absolutely fucking unfathomable. Read the whole of the judges verdict and its worse than anything you could imagine.



The woman is fucking Satan - but imagine the fucking weirdo of a dad letting/participating in this happening to your son.



The social workers who missed it should be struck off, as should the coppers. Read somewhere about one of his uncles wanting to go check on him and being turned back by coppers who threatened him with lockdown rules but that might be mischief.



The minute he wasnt back at school with his background shouldve set every alarm bell in the system going aswell.



It's always easy to lash out at social workers and put the blame on them. The problem is the service is underfunded say nothing of a large proportion of social workers leaving and not always being replaced, which leaves a huge burden on those left behind. Also why is it this country has such a huge proportion of children at risk in the first place? These cases are not even rare nowadays. The way the Government has basically been trying to force Councils into huge budget cuts has yet again made the job even more challenging yet no one is having a go at them. Why not? Needless to say the MP in this area is a Tory who seems to have no problem with his Government forcing cuts here, there and everywhere, yet as ever expects the services to go without a hitch. If people are not being replaced, then mistakes are going to be more likely. The whole system needs to be looked at by an independent body.This is an interesting report which highlights how lockdown means that social workers getting into homes in the first place was even more difficult. In the case of this awful woman she was highly manipulative, which also seems to have played a part.