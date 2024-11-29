He'd also and the necessary, missing 'r' to yours, unless Chrimbo dinner is meant to be spouts of carrots, peas and turkey...Or I've missed yet another subtlety of lingo...
Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on. I've just got to figure out how to do it....
Blendiferous...
Now look what you've done.
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else please?
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
G&T is a thing at Christmas
Whoever changed mine, thank you for being kind. It's going to be a particularly tough Christmas for our family this year x
Have at it.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I'd like a christmassy name with a feline twist in honour of my little kitty mate that we lost this year
Crosby Nick never fails.
Could have been Gin&Toxic, letter fun is all the rage this year...
can i have my present too Santa?
Page created in 0.081 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]