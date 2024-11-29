« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xmas Name Changes  (Read 58679 times)

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #560 on: November 29, 2024, 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on November 29, 2024, 08:07:54 pm
He'd also and the necessary, missing 'r' to yours, unless Chrimbo dinner is meant to be spouts of carrots, peas and turkey...

Or I've missed yet another subtlety of lingo... ;D

Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #561 on: November 29, 2024, 08:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on November 29, 2024, 08:21:46 pm
Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....

Blendiferous...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline tinner Stella and anyone's fella

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #562 on: November 29, 2024, 08:31:43 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #563 on: November 29, 2024, 08:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on November 29, 2024, 08:22:21 pm
Blendiferous...

Now look what you've done.
 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #564 on: November 29, 2024, 08:42:17 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #565 on: November 29, 2024, 09:07:17 pm »
Why not.  Not like someone is going to come up with a bit more thought that shite prancer or night Prancer  ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #566 on: November 29, 2024, 09:39:38 pm »
:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #567 on: November 29, 2024, 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on November 29, 2024, 09:39:38 pm
:lmao

The RAWK tradition of ruthless Christmas name changes is in full effect...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #568 on: November 29, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
 ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline literally anything else please?

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #569 on: November 30, 2024, 12:54:47 am »
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?
Logged

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #570 on: November 30, 2024, 01:07:05 am »
Quote from: leinad on November 30, 2024, 12:54:47 am
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?

You know what's coming next, right? 👀
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,497
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #571 on: November 30, 2024, 09:20:32 am »
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London. ;D
Logged

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,068
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #572 on: November 30, 2024, 11:18:37 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on November 30, 2024, 09:20:32 am
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London. ;D

Fun, that lot! Pah!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,068
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #573 on: November 30, 2024, 12:19:32 pm »
Damn you - I Wasnt looking and thats far too easy. A bit more imagination.Ask, Little John C
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,691
  • JFT96.
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #574 on: November 30, 2024, 01:02:57 pm »
Go on then...
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,332
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #575 on: November 30, 2024, 04:32:46 pm »
G&T is a thing at Christmas ???
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,332
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #576 on: November 30, 2024, 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on November 30, 2024, 04:32:46 pm
G&T is a thing at Christmas ???

Could have been Gin&Toxic, letter fun is all the rage this year... :D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,068
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #577 on: November 30, 2024, 04:53:27 pm »
Better
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #578 on: November 30, 2024, 07:25:29 pm »
May I have one please  :wave
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,581
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #579 on: November 30, 2024, 08:28:38 pm »
FML.  Piggies in blankets.  Trolled by god!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #580 on: November 30, 2024, 08:54:24 pm »
Nice one. Met the missus at the Xmas works do, December 17th 1999. Good times ;)
Logged

Offline The Christmas Tree Angel

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
  • IFWT
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #581 on: December 1, 2024, 10:02:08 am »
Whoever changed mine, thank you for being kind.  It's going to be a particularly tough Christmas for our family this year x
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,772
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #582 on: December 1, 2024, 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: The Christmas Tree Angel on December  1, 2024, 10:02:08 am
Whoever changed mine, thank you for being kind.  It's going to be a particularly tough Christmas for our family this year x
:wave
Logged

Online Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,238
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #583 on: December 1, 2024, 03:07:30 pm »
Have at it.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #584 on: December 1, 2024, 06:38:03 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,106
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #585 on: December 1, 2024, 07:56:41 pm »
I'd like a christmassy name with a feline twist in honour of my little kitty mate that we lost this year :(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #586 on: December 1, 2024, 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on December  1, 2024, 07:56:41 pm
I'd like a christmassy name with a feline twist in honour of my little kitty mate that we lost this year :(

Pussy@Prescott

Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,106
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #587 on: December 1, 2024, 09:19:49 pm »
Thanks peeps, really appreciate that and I think he'd like it too :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,332
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on November 30, 2024, 04:34:56 pm
Could have been Gin&Toxic, letter fun is all the rage this year... :D
;D
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
    • @hartejack
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #589 on: Today at 03:33:34 pm »
:wave
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,737
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #590 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
They've jackhed-up all the prices this Xmas
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #591 on: Today at 03:50:50 pm »
can i have my present too Santa?
Logged

Offline kakskümmend neli seitse shagging kõik jõulunädal

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,346
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #592 on: Today at 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:50:50 pm
can i have my present too Santa?
Fiiiiive Gooooold Digger Riiiings!
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 