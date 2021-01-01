He'd also and the necessary, missing 'r' to yours, unless Chrimbo dinner is meant to be spouts of carrots, peas and turkey...Or I've missed yet another subtlety of lingo...
Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on. I've just got to figure out how to do it....
Blendiferous...
Now look what you've done.
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else please?
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
G&T is a thing at Christmas
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.03]