Author Topic: Xmas Name Changes  (Read 57329 times)

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,464
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm
He'd also and the necessary, missing 'r' to yours, unless Chrimbo dinner is meant to be spouts of carrots, peas and turkey...

Or I've missed yet another subtlety of lingo... ;D

Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm
Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....

Blendiferous...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online tinner Stella and anyone's fella

  • give me some sugar
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,520
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 pm »
 ;D
Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,464
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:22:21 pm
Blendiferous...

Now look what you've done.
 ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 08:42:17 pm »
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 293
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 09:07:17 pm »
Why not.  Not like someone is going to come up with a bit more thought that shite prancer or night Prancer  ;D
What's your pleasure?

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,464
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm »
:lmao
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm
:lmao

The RAWK tradition of ruthless Christmas name changes is in full effect...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm »
 ;D
What's your pleasure?

Offline literally anything else please?

  Kopite
  Posts: 852
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?
Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:07:05 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:54:47 am
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?

You know what's coming next, right? 👀
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,440
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London. ;D
Online Pah! Humbug

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 53,046
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #572 on: Today at 11:18:37 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:20:32 am
The Mods must have as much fun coming up with our Xmas monikers as Matt Berry and Arthur Matthews fot Toast of London. ;D

Fun, that lot! Pah!
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Pah! Humbug

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 53,046
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #573 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
Damn you - I Wasnt looking and thats far too easy. A bit more imagination.Ask, Little John C
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,690
  • JFT96.
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #574 on: Today at 01:02:57 pm »
Go on then...
Online The G in Gin&Tonic

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 46,313
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #575 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
G&T is a thing at Christmas ???
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 04:32:46 pm
G&T is a thing at Christmas ???

Could have been Gin&Toxic, letter fun is all the rage this year... :D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
