« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xmas Name Changes  (Read 56643 times)

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm
He'd also and the necessary, missing 'r' to yours, unless Chrimbo dinner is meant to be spouts of carrots, peas and turkey...

Or I've missed yet another subtlety of lingo... ;D

Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,260
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Yesterday at 08:21:46 pm
Spouts of carrots, peas and Turkey will be a Xmas tradition in the peabee household from now on.

I've just got to figure out how to do it....

Blendiferous...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline tinner Stella and anyone's fella

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:22:21 pm
Blendiferous...

Now look what you've done.
 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,260
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 08:42:17 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 09:07:17 pm »
Why not.  Not like someone is going to come up with a bit more thought that shite prancer or night Prancer  ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,462
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm »
:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,260
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm
:lmao

The RAWK tradition of ruthless Christmas name changes is in full effect...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A bit more thought

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm »
 ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:07:05 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:54:47 am
Mods, would it be possible to change my username to literally anything else  please?

You know what's coming next, right? 👀
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 