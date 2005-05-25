« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xmas Name Changes  (Read 54939 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,742
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #480 on: Today at 08:58:22 am »
Go on then, we'll have a go as we get time.
Logged

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,114
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:02:22 am »
Do your worst.... I still haven't changed my profile pic since last Xmas.  ;D
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
Go on, seeing as it's me birthday :D
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:06:27 am »
Count me in 👍
Logged

Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:13:16 am »
Yess!!
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,539
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
we go again
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Christmas cabbage cocktails

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:31:38 am »
I will also partake
Logged
YNWA

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
In please
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,448
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:33:44 am »
Been counting down the days for the emojis
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,207
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:42:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:33:44 am
Been counting down the days for the emojis

Sunday morning but I will deffo forget.
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:47:14 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:42:08 am
Sunday morning but I will deffo forget.
Not like theres anything else happening on Sunday
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,207
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:52:29 am »
yeah, quiet one eh.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,543
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:07:09 am »
I'm in.

A definite highlight of the RAWK year

Last year's one for Terry De Nero was the best so far
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,181
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:24:38 am »
Yes please
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Bit early isn't it (also... yes please  :wave)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:06 pm by GreekScouser »
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,346
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:42:21 am »
It's still November! Bah humbug.

But yes, count me in ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,492
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:43:36 am »
Go on then
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Me too!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Yes please. And get your Christmas emojis out as well. Christmas starts the day after Halloween now, I think.
Logged

Online Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Ah, yes, here we go... ;D

May I, please?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,382
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Yes please.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,470
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 10:42:21 am
It's still November! Bah humbug.

But yes, count me in ;D

Ho ho ho ho!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,266
  • YNWA
Re: Xmas Name Changes
« Reply #502 on: Today at 01:44:55 pm »
Go on then...  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 