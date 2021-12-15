« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...  (Read 3868 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #120 on: December 15, 2021, 04:05:07 pm »
Yeah, go on then. Might as well.  :)

Ill try and remember to ask to change it back and not keep it for 18 months like last time
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,130
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #121 on: December 15, 2021, 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on December 15, 2021, 01:09:37 pm
Sorry Hazel but after speaking to the mod involved, the Hamilton fan thing is exclusive and can only be applied to Lewis' realest bestest number 1 fan and is permanent  and not just for Christmas if you can think of an alternative I'm happy to oblige

;D it wasn't for me, it was for him!

I like mine though, thank you :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #122 on: December 15, 2021, 05:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on December 15, 2021, 04:05:07 pm
Yeah, go on then. Might as well.  :)

Ill try and remember to ask to change it back and not keep it for 18 months like last time

Kekuletide log, aka what happens after a trip to the Kekuletide bog?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #123 on: December 15, 2021, 07:46:47 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December 15, 2021, 05:36:37 pm
Kekuletide log, aka what happens after a trip to the Kekuletide bog?

Whats the character limit?

have yourself a merry little christmas makekuletide gay
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,334
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #124 on: December 15, 2021, 10:29:30 pm »
Do me !
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #125 on: December 16, 2021, 12:39:28 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on December 15, 2021, 07:46:47 pm
Whats the character limit?

have yourself a merry little christmas makekuletide gay

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #126 on: December 20, 2021, 08:22:12 pm »
Yes please
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline The 92A Christmas Elf

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #127 on: December 21, 2021, 12:55:26 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 20, 2021, 08:22:12 pm
Yes please
Harsh I'd have be kinder mate but I'm a big softy ;D
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #128 on: December 21, 2021, 09:56:29 pm »
Surely you should be 

Twas the Ninety before Christmas and not A.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,631
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #129 on: January 1, 2022, 09:06:53 am »
Decorations and tree coming down today, so when someone has the time its probably time to revert to the old profile name. 

Cheers.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #130 on: January 1, 2022, 01:21:06 pm »
Suppose the reindeer have been sufficiently riled up this holiday season...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:09:33 am »
Yeah please revert my name as everything Christmassy in this house is being put away today.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,037
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:09:33 am
Yeah please revert my name as everything Christmassy in this house is being put away today.
This^^ :wave

Hope you all had a good one.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,211
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:16:33 pm »
All our deccys came down today, so can you please revert me back to my proper username

Thanks
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm »
Thanks from me as well
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:51:59 am »
Please revert me to Linudden now that Christmas is over, thanks :wave
Logged

Offline Crosby Dick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:13:17 am »
My decorations are still up.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • IFWT
Re: Christmas Name Changes 2021 - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:47:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Dick on Today at 09:13:17 am
My decorations are still up.

So are mine - bad luck to take them down before 12th Night (so Me Nan said)  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 