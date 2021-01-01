Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Author
Topic: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,139
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:28 pm
Tugay
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,271
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:21 pm
Pablo Zabaleta - Man City
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,345
Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:29 pm
Bernardo Silva (City)
Jan Vertonghen (Spurs)
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,271
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:08 pm
Dimitri Payet - West Ham
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,139
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:36 pm
Sane
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,844
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:23 pm
Kolo Toure - Arsenal
Logged
Tower of Power @ Xmas
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,543
Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:46 pm
William Gallas - Spurs
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,460
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:37 pm
Bobby can't pick him because Gerrard so here I go:
Alisson (Liverpool)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,506
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 01:27:11 am
Stuart Pearce - Nottingham Forest
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,506
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 01:56:30 am
Tim Cahill
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:58:30 am by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,910
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 09:20:21 am
Le Saux - Blackburn.
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,736
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 09:32:08 am
The little magician, Philippe Coutinho
Logged
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,229
The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 09:59:17 am
Fernando Torres - Liverpool
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 744
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 10:08:02 am
Papa Bouba Diop - Fulham
Logged
JFT97
fucking baubles
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,554
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #94 on:
Today
at 10:38:54 am
Diogo Jota - Wolves
Logged
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,164
Ahh Ha!!
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #95 on:
Today
at 11:16:01 am
Logged
fucking baubles
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,554
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #96 on:
Today
at 12:10:24 pm
Carragher -Sky
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 744
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #97 on:
Today
at 12:21:01 pm
Petr Čech - Chelsea
Logged
JFT97
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,229
The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #98 on:
Today
at 01:28:17 pm
Ruben Dias Man City
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,736
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #99 on:
Today
at 02:16:41 pm
Paul Ince - Middlesbrough
Logged
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,910
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #100 on:
Today
at 02:18:26 pm
Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,460
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #101 on:
Today
at 02:44:39 pm
Jorginho - Chelsea
Logged
Tower of Power @ Xmas
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,543
Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #102 on:
Today
at 04:26:27 pm
Glen Johnson - Portsmouth
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,844
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 04:55:07 pm
Rudiger - Chelsea
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,571
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 05:00:53 pm
Michael Ballack (Chelsea)
Also since no one above me can pick him I also pick
Tony Adams(Arsenal)
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,139
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #105 on:
Today
at 05:05:17 pm
Finnan
- Fulham
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,271
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 05:07:51 pm
Juan Mata - Chelsea
Logged
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,345
Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #107 on:
Today
at 05:24:35 pm
Henning Berg (Blackburn)
Wayne Bridge (Southampton)
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,506
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #108 on:
Today
at 05:29:14 pm
Chris Waddle - Sheffield Wednesday
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,271
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #109 on:
Today
at 06:05:50 pm
Adam Lallana - Southampton
Logged
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,139
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #110 on:
Today
at 06:26:53 pm
Philippe Albert - newcastle
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,844
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #111 on:
Today
at 06:37:29 pm
Gary Kelly - Leeds
Logged
Tower of Power @ Xmas
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,543
Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #112 on:
Today
at 06:51:14 pm
Michael Carrick - Man Utd
Logged
