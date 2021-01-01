Please
Topic: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,133
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:28 pm »
Tugay
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,266
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:21 pm »
Pablo Zabaleta - Man City
Rafa Benitez
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,337
Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 07:17:29 pm »
Bernardo Silva (City)
Jan Vertonghen (Spurs)
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,266
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:08 pm »
Dimitri Payet - West Ham
Rafa Benitez
Lawnmowerman
Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,133
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:36 pm »
Sane
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,842
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:23 pm »
Kolo Toure - Arsenal
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Tower of Power @ Xmas
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,519
Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:46 pm »
William Gallas - Spurs
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
people like big dick nick.
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,445
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:37 pm »
Bobby can't pick him because Gerrard so here I go:
Alisson (Liverpool)
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,503
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 01:27:11 am »
Stuart Pearce - Nottingham Forest
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,503
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 01:56:30 am »
Tim Cahill
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:58:30 am by vivabobbygraham
»
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,904
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 09:20:21 am »
Le Saux - Blackburn.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,734
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 09:32:08 am »
The little magician, Philippe Coutinho
XabiArt
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,225
The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 09:59:17 am »
Fernando Torres - Liverpool
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 743
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 10:08:02 am »
Papa Bouba Diop - Fulham
JFT97
fucking baubles
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,553
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #94 on:
Today
at 10:38:54 am »
Diogo Jota - Wolves
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,157
Ahh Ha!!
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
«
Reply #95 on:
Today
at 11:16:01 am »
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
