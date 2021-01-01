« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)  (Read 1671 times)

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 am »
Son Heung-min - Spurs

Logged
JFT97

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,522
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 am »
Raheem Sterling - Abu Dhabi

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 am »
Ricardo Carvalho - Chelsea

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:15:39 pm by XabiArt »
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,522
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:01:13 pm »
Michael Essien - Chelsea

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:06:11 pm »
Freddie Ljungberg - Arsenal

Logged
JFT97

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:19:07 pm »
For Sarge

Paul Scholes
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:13:05 pm »
Ashley Cole Arsenal



Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:32:48 pm »
Sarge pick

Andrew Cole (Newcastle)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 pm »
Peter Beardsley - Newcastle

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,886
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:16:18 pm »
Sol Campbell - TBC

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:47 pm by tubby pls. »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:31:01 pm »
Carlos Tevez - Manchester City

Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm »
Vincent Kompany

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm »
Marcel Desailly - Chelsea



Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,830
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:45:12 pm »
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:55:48 pm »
Jay-Jay Okocha(Bolton)

Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,105
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
Gilberto

Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,325
  • Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm »
Robin van Persie - Arsenal



Gary McAllister - Leeds united


Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,105
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm »
Arjen Robben

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,253
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm »
Ledley King - Spurs


And

Romelu Lukaku - Everton


Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Fernandinho

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,830
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm »
David Ginola - Newcastle United

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Harry Kewell - Leeds

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm by BIG DICK NICK »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm »
Jack Grealish - Aston Villa

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
Gareth Barry - Aston Villa

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,886
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:19:10 am »
Dan Petrescu - Sheffield Wednesday

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
Toby Alderweireld - Southampton

Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:54:37 am »
Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Logged

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:56:45 am »
Lucas Radebe - Leeds

Logged
JFT97

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,522
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:17:48 am »
James Milner - Villa

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 