All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)

Adz LFC

Reply #40
Today at 10:45:10 am
Son Heung-min - Spurs

JFT97

fucking baubles

Reply #41
Today at 10:49:40 am
Raheem Sterling - Abu Dhabi

XabiArt

Reply #42
Today at 11:22:43 am
Ricardo Carvalho - Chelsea

fucking baubles

Reply #43
Today at 02:01:13 pm
Michael Essien - Chelsea

Adz LFC

Reply #44
Today at 02:06:11 pm
Freddie Ljungberg - Arsenal

vivabobbygraham

Reply #45
Today at 02:19:07 pm
For Sarge

Paul Scholes
XabiArt

Reply #46
Today at 03:13:05 pm
Ashley Cole Arsenal



vivabobbygraham

Reply #47
Today at 03:32:48 pm
Sarge pick

Andrew Cole (Newcastle)
Sheer Magnetism

Reply #48
Today at 03:53:04 pm
Peter Beardsley - Newcastle

tubby pls.

Reply #49
Today at 04:16:18 pm
Sol Campbell - TBC

Linudden

Reply #50
Today at 04:31:01 pm
Carlos Tevez - Manchester City

vivabobbygraham

Reply #51
Today at 06:29:25 pm
Vincent Kompany

BIG DICK NICK

Reply #52
Today at 06:31:36 pm
Marcel Desailly - Chelsea



