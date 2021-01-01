« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)  (Read 1195 times)

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:45:10 am »
Son Heung-min - Spurs

Logged
JFT97

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,512
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:49:40 am »
Raheem Sterling - Abu Dhabi

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:22:43 am »
Ricardo Carvalho - Chelsea

« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:39 pm by XabiArt »
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,512
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:01:13 pm »
Michael Essien - Chelsea

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm »
Freddie Ljungberg - Arsenal

Logged
JFT97

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,467
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:19:07 pm »
For Sarge

Paul Scholes
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Ashley Cole Arsenal



Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,467
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:32:48 pm »
Sarge pick

Andrew Cole (Newcastle)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Peter Beardsley - Newcastle

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 