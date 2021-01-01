Thanks for the OP, another great effort.



As this is Weds to Sat Im expecting a few changes as Jurgen has said very recently that Sat to Weds is fine but the other way around not so much.



I recall thinking Wolves were playing well at the start of the season but not getting the results they deserved as they were struggling to convert chances. It seems they improved for a bit but have perhaps levelled off again.

So while it always seems a tough away perhaps its the right time to play them. And their more open style and the fact they arent scoring much should play into our hands.



Important to keep winning at the moment, top 3 have now broken away, and it feels like we are just starting to build up a head of steam.