Interesting to see both sides have conceded 12 goals in the first 14 league matches, but Wolves have only scored twelve themselves while we've hit over thirty more than that already, that's incredible and makes for good reading for tomorrow, but I think it'll be a bit more of a struggle breaking them down than it was at Everton. I remember in the 1-0 their earlier this year that they had chances and we were sort of hanging on towards the end. Patricio got that injury but of course he isn't there anymore, judging by the fact they're conceding less than one a game so far it looks like they're doing well, hopefully we can put a stop to that tomorrow. These are coming off the backs of bore draws with Norwich and Burnley which you imagine they'd be a bit disappointed with.