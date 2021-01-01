« previous next »
Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00  (Read 4040 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December  2, 2021, 03:22:00 pm
Nah surely we see rotation in this? Konate, Tsimikas, Origi, Milner or Ox to come back in.

Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.
Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm »
Thanks for the OP, another great effort.

As this is Weds to Sat Im expecting a few changes as Jurgen has said very recently that Sat to Weds is fine but the other way around not so much.

I recall thinking Wolves were playing well at the start of the season but not getting the results they deserved as they were struggling to convert chances. It seems they improved for a bit but have perhaps levelled off again.
So while it always seems a tough away perhaps its the right time to play them. And their more open style and the fact they arent scoring much should play into our hands.

Important to keep winning at the moment, top 3 have now broken away, and it feels like we are just starting to build up a head of steam.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:49:17 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.

Ideally yes, however, Klopp loves the CL and respects it massively.

It's a dead rubber for us, but not for AC Milan who can still qualify.

I wouldn't  be surprised if Klopp put's out a reasonably strong team.
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.
Not that I disagree, but Porto was a dead rubber, yet we still fielded a pretty strong side.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,284
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:00:37 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.

Robertson would be playing his third game in a week and why risk some injuries? Injuries dont wait for specific matches and whilst we have a squad we should use it.

Id go Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Ox, Thiago, Salah, Mane and Origi.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm »
I think well go:

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimkas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Minamino
Jota
Salah

Based on what Klopp said today more rotation will come mid-December and beyond. Makes me think well rotate heavily in midweek
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,017
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:11:18 pm »
Think we may see two changes but that would be it.

Front 3 are purring.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,284
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm
I think well go:

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimkas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Minamino
Jota
Salah

Based on what Klopp said today more rotation will come mid-December and beyond. Makes me think well rotate heavily in midweek

We have Newcastle at home on the 11th, Spurs away on the 19th and the cup game against Leicester on the 22nd. Both Newcastle and Leicester are primed for heavily rotated sides.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,574
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm
I think well go:

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimkas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Minamino
Jota
Salah

Based on what Klopp said today more rotation will come mid-December and beyond. Makes me think well rotate heavily in midweek

Chamberlain in midfield and Konate for Matip - although Matip could be rested midweek.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:14:28 pm
We have Newcastle at home on the 11th, Spurs away on the 19th and the cup game against Leicester on the 22nd. Both Newcastle and Leicester are primed for heavily rotated sides.

It's Villa on the 11th and Newcastle on the 16th. With the Newcastle one being in between Villa and Spurs you'd definitely think that'll be one looked at for rotation, and as you say the League Cup tie with Leicester. Between tomorrow and next weekend against Villa that will be a nice week off for at least several of the first teamers you'd suspect, it's got to be fringe/young players starting in Milan IMO. Think the likes of Nico Williams, Morton, Minamino, Origi etc should definitely regain their places from the Porto game, and it's a good opportunity for Milner to get minutes, hopefully Keita and Gomez too.
Online SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:58:55 pm »
Yep. Thank God we have a game that we can relax a bit and don't have to go all in. (Might sound sarky but not meant that way)
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • Seis Veces
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm »
Interesting to see both sides have conceded 12 goals in the first 14 league matches, but Wolves have only scored twelve themselves while we've hit over thirty more than that already, that's incredible and makes for good reading for tomorrow, but I think it'll be a bit more of a struggle breaking them down than it was at Everton. I remember in the 1-0 their earlier this year that they had chances and we were sort of hanging on towards the end. Patricio got that injury but of course he isn't there anymore, judging by the fact they're conceding less than one a game so far it looks like they're doing well, hopefully we can put a stop to that tomorrow. These are coming off the backs of bore draws with Norwich and Burnley which you imagine they'd be a bit disappointed with.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:45:29 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.

Midtjylland away???  As much as we should throw the game to see At. Madrid knocked out I'd be floored if there was a completely different starting XI.

Anyway, as far as this game.  If you haven't watched Wolves under Lage they are a lot different than under Nuno who was perfectly fine with them not crossing the halfway line until after the 60th minute, Lage has them being much more proactive.  Now we may and probably will pen them in anyway but it won't be because Lage wants to bunker.  I agree that we can't really afford to rotate too much here as they've been a solid team and it's an away game.  Any drop in concentration could lead to a drop in points which we really can't afford at the moment.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:35:00 pm »
I wonder with Milner suspended against Milan, will he come in for TAA at RB and ask Trent to go against Milan. I dont think Neco Williams is getting a dead rubber CL start or EFL cup start any time soon.

Klopp has said he wont do a full rotation for a CL game so there are going to be first team players in that fixture.

I think AOC to come in, Milner at RB or midfield.
Online SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 06:35:00 pm
I dont think Neco Williams is getting a dead rubber CL start or EFL cup start any time soon.

why not?  just curious.  seems almost a no-brainer to me.
Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 06:35:00 pm
I wonder with Milner suspended against Milan, will he come in for TAA at RB and ask Trent to go against Milan. I dont think Neco Williams is getting a dead rubber CL start or EFL cup start any time soon.

Klopp has said he wont do a full rotation for a CL game so there are going to be first team players in that fixture.


I think AOC to come in, Milner at RB or midfield.

Neco started v Preston I think
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
Why? Midweek game next week is a dead rubber, we should be playing a fully rotated XI against Milan (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Tsimi, Morton, Milner, Ox, Taki, Origi, Cannonier) and play a full strength XI v Wolves.

If we rest anyone tomorrow it'll be because of the Wednesday/Saturday factor.

It'd be stupid though to rest anyone important just to play them in a nothing game on Tuesday. It was stupid of Milner to pick up that suspension but it might earn him a start tomorrow.

We can't afford to drop more points.
Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm
If we rest anyone tomorrow it'll be because of the Wednesday/Saturday factor.

It'd be stupid though to rest anyone important just to play them in a nothing game on Tuesday. It was stupid of Milner to pick up that suspension but it might earn him a start tomorrow.

We can't afford to drop more points.
It meant he wiped a potential suspension for the knockout games and he misses a nothing game. It was the right thing to do
Offline paisley1977

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 987
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:41:31 pm »
If Chelsea drop points in the early kick off tomorrow it would be a shame if we don't go full strength. I would start with Trent and Robbo we have Milly and Tsimi to come on. My only changes would be Konate for big Joe and Ox for Thiago just to freshen it up. And I would be giving Origi 20 minutes for one of front 3.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,052
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:20:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:03:50 pm
why not?  just curious.  seems almost a no-brainer to me.

Actually, I remember he started v Porto now in the last game. I thought Trent played that for some reason!

Yeah, he probably will get Milan with Tsimikas!

I think we could go strong again then. Midfield 3 v Milan will need one of Henderson or Fabinho I think so maybe its a case of managing their minutes in this game? Maybe one of them gets 60 if Liverpool are in control. Not sure theres too much to change.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,760
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm
If we rest anyone tomorrow it'll be because of the Wednesday/Saturday factor.

It'd be stupid though to rest anyone important just to play them in a nothing game on Tuesday. It was stupid of Milner to pick up that suspension but it might earn him a start tomorrow.

We can't afford to drop more points.

Nah that was intentional, like Chris~ said, wiped his yellows from the knockouts.

We will go strong, got no choice
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,211
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm »
Thanks for the post BP. For some reason Derek Dougan popped into my head (I used to watch him playing for Northern Ireland).

We need to keep winning games and with Salah in such great form then I'll be surprised if we don't. Would like to see us putting the game beyond them by 60 minutes and then bring on Nabby and Joe (if fit).
Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:29:12 pm
It meant he wiped a potential suspension for the knockout games and he misses a nothing game. It was the right thing to do

It was a topic of conversation before the game. Milner's card was well engineered and benefits him and the club when we enter the knock out phase.
Online SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool . Molineux. Saturday 4th December at 15.00
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:10:22 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:44:53 pm
Milner's card was well engineered
Deffo. Just irritated the ref enough, and took no risk hurting another player or himself.

The man is definite manager potential.  :)
