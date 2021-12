All my picks had strong careers at wherever they were.



van Dijk earned a £75 million move and took Southampton to the League Cup final by being a literal wall in the semis against the Liverpool side of that year.

Lampard earned a big-money move to Chelsea and was the best player at Upton Park before his departure in a very solid team just below the European sides.

Wijnaldum had his highest-scoring Premier League season at Newcastle and got a big-money move to Liverpool as a result.



Then for me I associate Barry and Les Ferdinand more and Kanchelskis equally with their chosen clubs.