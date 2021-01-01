« previous next »
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:31:18 pm »
Need a keeper. All a bit middling at this stage.

Schwarzer or Jaskelainnen?
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #801 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
If you pick Jääskeläinen and are unsure of the spelling feel free to quote me and thank me later ;D

I'd edge it for Schwarzer thanks to the League Cup title and UEFA Cup final run myself but it's close. He kept a clean sheet at home to Liverpool six years in a row. Whenever facing the other all-red team at the time he was a mare to play against for no apparent reason.
Offline XabiArt

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:29:57 pm
Diamond if you're going to do that, Keane holding, Eriksen an 8/10. Eriksen would get shredded in a two in my opinion, I'd draft another midfielder.

In my head I'm going 4231.

Would people consider Ronaldo as a RW in the prem. Went left side at Madrid I believe?
Offline Linudden

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #803 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 06:35:35 pm
In my head I'm going 4231.

Would people consider Ronaldo as a RW in the prem. Went left side at Madrid I believe?

I'd still play him on the left to fit both him and Salah in my personal all-time PL XI. He seldom played there for United but it's not like he didn't know how to cut inside even back then.

My all-time PL XI by the way:

Schmeichel

Alexander-Arnold Vidic van Dijk Cole

Scholes Gerrard

Salah Lampard Ronaldo

Henry

Pretty happy to fit three of them into my team, it's not too shabby!

If 4-4-2 I'm going for the forbidden midfield formation of Gerrard/Lampard with Salah and Ronaldo on the wings then Henry and Suárez up front. Very unbalanced but the thing is that crew would score five per game if Stevie and Frank had the discipline to sit deep. In that formation I'd replace Trent with Azpilicueta solely out of self-preservation or the team gets hammered on the break. My man Dixon is another candidate for reserve spot but I like the flexibility Azpilicueta gives to any team.

This 3-4-3 would probably be unbeatable though:

Schmeichel

Vidic Ferdinand van Dijk

Trent Lampard Gerrard Cole

Salah Henry Ronaldo

With that back three as a seat belt with Trent and Cashley running down the wing it's very hard to break it down.
Offline Adz LFC

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #804 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 06:31:18 pm
Schwarzer or Jaskelainnen?

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:33:47 pm
I'd edge it for Schwarzer thanks to the League Cup title and UEFA Cup final run myself

Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 06:40:19 pm
Jussi - Bolton

Baubles will enjoy that one ;D
Offline Linudden

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #805 on: Today at 06:59:34 pm »
Hail mary thrown. Gaz Baz was a rather accomplished left back in his youth for the kids who don't remember :wave



Rather happy with what I've got but I don't predict any heroics when being put in front of the jury regardless. Four Ingurland players should at least bring favourable press coverage.
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
Anyone want to knock me up a formation.

Jaskelainnen (Bolton)

Chilwell (Leicester)
Gallas (Spurs)
Desailly (Chelsea)
Johnson (Portsmouth)

Mascherano (Liverpool)
Carrick (United)

Kewell (Leeds)
Fabregas (Arsenal)
Duff (Blackburn)

Aguero (City)
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm »
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:28:43 pm »
Scary attack Elmo.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 07:17:58 pm
Anyone want to knock me up a formation.

Jaskelainnen (Bolton)

Chilwell (Leicester)
Gallas (Spurs)
Desailly (Chelsea)
Johnson (Portsmouth)

Mascherano (Liverpool)
Carrick (United)

Kewell (Leeds)
Fabregas (Arsenal)
Duff (Blackburn)

Aguero (City)
Lazy fecker

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:31:15 pm »
Good lad.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 07:28:43 pm
Scary attack Elmo.
yeah happy with it. and sane isn't a cheesy pisstake pick. before his injury was actually his peak even though he was young.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #812 on: Today at 07:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:22:39 pm

That's a proper excellent team. No cheese either. I'm sure Tremendo would approve had he not moved to Antarctica mid-draft. .
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm »
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:31:55 pm
yeah happy with it. and sane isn't a cheesy pisstake pick. before his injury was actually his peak even though he was young.

Has anyone suggested it was? Always troubled us. Bit inconsistent but him and Robben supporting Suarez is pretty fine.

Some good teams all round getting posted here.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:04:01 pm
Has anyone suggested it was? Always troubled us. Bit inconsistent but him and Robben supporting Suarez is pretty fine.

Some good teams all round getting posted here.
No but he was a youngfella when he was in the pl and people might find it hard to correlate prime with age
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:12:05 pm »
I'm back is it my go?
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:41:41 pm
That's a proper excellent team. No cheese either. I'm sure Tremendo would approve had he not moved to Antarctica mid-draft. .
;D what a weird disappearing act
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 08:04:01 pm
Some good teams all round getting posted here.

Thanks.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #819 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm »
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:13 pm
Thanks.

Oh hi, nice to see you having a go too buddy.
