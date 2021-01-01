In my head I'm going 4231.



Would people consider Ronaldo as a RW in the prem. Went left side at Madrid I believe?



I'd still play him on the left to fit both him and Salah in my personal all-time PL XI. He seldom played there for United but it's not like he didn't know how to cut inside even back then.My all-time PL XI by the way:SchmeichelAlexander-Arnold Vidic van Dijk ColeScholes GerrardSalah Lampard RonaldoHenryPretty happy to fit three of them into my team, it's not too shabby!If 4-4-2 I'm going for the forbidden midfield formation of Gerrard/Lampard with Salah and Ronaldo on the wings then Henry and Suárez up front. Very unbalanced but the thing is that crew would score five per game if Stevie and Frank had the discipline to sit deep. In that formation I'd replace Trent with Azpilicueta solely out of self-preservation or the team gets hammered on the break. My man Dixon is another candidate for reserve spot but I like the flexibility Azpilicueta gives to any team.This 3-4-3 would probably be unbeatable though:SchmeichelVidic Ferdinand van DijkTrent Lampard Gerrard ColeSalah Henry RonaldoWith that back three as a seat belt with Trent and Cashley running down the wing it's very hard to break it down.