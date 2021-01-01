James Milner most certainly did play CM for Villa, in a 2 with Barry, with Downing on the left and Young on the right (switching at times), as the player with more responsibility on the ball. I'd actually argue that his best football came at Villa, or maybe City at a push. Reo-Coker and Albrighton used to swap in when they went more attacking.



When they went more defensive, they'd line up with a 5 in midfield, Carew alone up front with Young and Reo-Coker wide to support, with Milner and Sidwell in front of Petrov, as they did when they beat us 3-1 at Anfield in 2009.



As he has been everywhere, Millie was a swiss-army knife for O'Neill at Villa and during his time there, played CM, RB, CDM, CAM, LM, RM and RW. He was shunted about everywhere - WhoScored first season of tracking positions was 2009, when Milner played 36 times, 19 times in CM and then the rest split amongst the above positions.



Harry Kewell was immense at Leeds, one of the best wingers in the division and my fevered 11 year old mind thought that he'd transform us into title winners. As a child he was the most excited I ever got for a Liverpool transfer (maybe Cisse despite never having seen him play other than against us in the UEFA Cup). The Firmino transfer might have trumped that, if only for when that mad video done in the Team Fortress engine came out.