All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 05:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:03 pm
I changed VVD to Liverpool since Tremenderson basically wanted me to do it and since I don't think he was at his best at Southampton.

I didnt even get to change mine, Jordan did it for me.  ;D
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #361 on: Today at 05:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:07:03 pm
I changed VVD to Liverpool since Tremenderson basically wanted me to do it and since I don't think he was at his best at Southampton.
I felt at the time there was nothing wrong being picked for southampton but if jordan feels differently then so be it. he was there for like two or three seasons. it was nothing like the salah pick for chelsea
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Just seen Elmo has picked Cantona. Bullied a weak Premier League, but shite in Europe. Suppose it is a Premier League draft so he might be ok but still a bit overrated I reckon. Hated him at the time, obviously.

Is it Bobby then me? Popping out shortly but can leave my pick with a kind volunteer as I think Im certain to get him.
Not arsed about him meself but there's no doubting he's a premier league icon and capable of the odd bit of magic
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #363 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Just seen Elmo has picked Cantona. Bullied a weak Premier League, but shite in Europe. Suppose it is a Premier League draft so he might be ok but still a bit overrated I reckon. Hated him at the time, obviously.

Is it Bobby then me? Popping out shortly but can leave my pick with a kind volunteer as I think Im certain to get him.
Ill pick Fred for you mate.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:14:40 pm
Not arsed about him meself but there's no doubting he's a premier league icon and capable of the odd bit of magic

And hes a bit enigmatic and mysterious like your old pal AWWYC which is a nice tribute.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:16:37 pm
Ill pick Fred for you mate.

Much obliged.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:22:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:19:04 pm
And hes a bit enigmatic and mysterious like your old pal AWWYC which is a nice tribute.
I think he's alright actually. only time i ever cheered a utd player on was with the karate kick. fair fucks to him. Him and suarez up top would be tasty
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:22:00 pm
I think he's alright actually. only time i ever cheered a utd player on was with the karate kick. fair fucks to him. Him and suarez up top would be tasty

Off! Off! Off! Its an early bath for you Cantona!

Talk about an overreaction from him.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 05:27:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:24:21 pm
Off! Off! Off! Its an early bath for you Cantona!

Talk about an overreaction from him.

Was actually 'Mr Cantona'.  Incredible stuff.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:24:21 pm
Off! Off! Off! Its an early bath for you Cantona!

Talk about an overreaction from him.
:lmao
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:27:22 pm
Was actually 'Mr Cantona'.  Incredible stuff.
hahaha! makes it even funnier
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:46:11 pm »
Cheers Bobby.

                      Maklelele   Scholes

                           David Silva

                            Andy Cole

Not to shabby that.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 06:14:03 pm »
Where we at?
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:14:03 pm
Where we at?
erm waiting on you? you've been up since 25 to 6 slowpoke
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 06:25:08 pm
erm waiting on you? you've been up since 25 to 6 slowpoke

Did nooo get an agenda.

Well, did from Lastrador just seen that. Anyway, time for me to pick Chelseas greatest centre back of the Premier League era.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 06:33:30 pm »
Sorry Nicky, it was my shout which I have just sent over
