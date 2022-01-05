1. Irreversible Entanglements: Open The Gates
2. Nala Sinephro: Space 1
6. Bulbils: Blue Forty
24. Sputnik Trio: What The Hate
7. Richard Dawson & Circle: Henki
12. Santa Sprees: Fanfare For Tonsils
14. Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders: Promises
15. Sons of Kemet: Black To The Future
20. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Made Out Of Sound
26. Colin Webster: vs Amp
Ben Lemar Gay: Open Arms To Us
23. The Screamers: Demo Hollywood 1977
9. Divide & Dissolve: Gas Lit
3. Jeff Parker: Forfolks
10. The Still: Got It
8. Luggage: Happiness
19. Loscil: Lux Refractions
25. Dead Neaderthals: Rat Licker 7" e.p
17. Mogwai: As The Love Continues
4. Gnod: La Mort du Sens/Easy To Build, Hard To Destroy
22. El Michaels Affair: Yeti Season
18. Jane Weaver: Flock
11. Mariel Roberts: Armament
5. Low: Hey What
We'd all like to piss on 2021 from afar together even, especially the first few months of the year where I and quite possibly you, dreamt of driving the car off a cliff - but every so often, little shards of light, hope and faith kissed our foreheads in the shape of a music heads up (the football hasn't been so bad either. SIGN HIS CONTRACT THO YOU BASTARDS!). The nods have mainly been dealt thru Whatsapp which has been such a joy from numerous angles. YKWYA x
This music thing, that could be 'wrapped up' conveniently in a double Now That's What I Call Music cassette when I was a kid - is now so vast it's impossible to keep up. And where IS up? We kiss but 0.0001% of it each year. Scrolling everyone's lists there are dozens of 'oh yeah, must listen to that' or 'must listen again' and it never ends. It extends out like an LWT acid information film. Then there's the re-releases to take on board... the joy of hearing a compilation of 1975 Ethiopian organ music, or a Cameroon funk compilation to blow minds and stick on regularly during the summer, or to lift the kids up. I'm currently waiting for a copy of a 2xLP of Mexican 80's synth pop which just seemed to be the latest in the 'are you fucking joking me?' in the how good is this camp!?
Check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5WTECWABuw
In a year where I had no clue as to what my favourite album was, like a bus, my top 2 appeared to me in December. And appeared is the right word. It was hard to split them. Tomorrow i'll think differently, but Irreversible Entanglements won out. After that... I list 20 odd albums i bought and have arranged in a very rough order. Cheers Jake. Hope 2022 is a decent one for us all.
Notes:
1. The Bulbils cassette was released in 2021 but was recorded in 2020. Its a part sympathy vote for a band I love like no other.
2. Gnod: Much preferred their compilation album Easy to Build from 2021
3. Low: I need to listen to it again... just too fucking noisy for me
4. The Screamers... really from 1977 and on 45. Like Rat Licker... but that blew gaskets.
Best release of the year as a thing, or an object or a recording, was definitely
The Fall: Live at St Helens Technical College 1981. Organised by arch mentalist John Dwyer, this was a love letter.